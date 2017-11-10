Bob Woodward to Teach an Online Course on Investigative Journalism–a Course for Our Time

Bob Woodward made his bones as an investigative journalist when he and fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein blew open the Watergate scandal in 1972. Their reporting exposed the "dirty tricks" of Richard Nixon's re-election committee. Government investigations followed and the president eventually resigned.

Today we're living in another age when investigative journalism is of paramount importance. Only now it's under attack. But, take heart, Bob Woodward is gearing up to teach an online course on investigative journalism. In 20 video lessons, he'll teach you the importance of human sources, how to gather information, how to interview people, establish facts, and build a story. He reminds us, "This is the time when we're being tested. Let's tell the truth, let's not be chickenshit." Amen to that.

You can pre-enroll in his course, which costs $90 and will start in early 2018. Early enrollees will get access to other course materials created by Aaron Sorkin, David Mamet, and Jane Goodall.

Woodward's course is offered by MasterClass, whose roster also now includes these other classes:

