1200 Free Online Courses from Top Universities

Advertisement
 

Get 1200 free online courses from the world’s leading universities —  Stanford, Yale, MIT, Harvard, Berkeley, Oxford and more. You can download these audio & video courses (often from iTunes, YouTube, or university web sites) straight to your computer or mp3 player. Over 30,000 hours of free audio & video lectures, await you now.

Humanities & Social Sciences

Archaeology Courses

Architecture Courses

Art & Art History Courses




Classics Courses

Online learning to jumpstart your future.

Demography Courses

Design Courses


Economics Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Economics. And find free econ textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.

Film Courses

Food Courses

Geography Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in History.

Journalism/Writing Courses


Language Lessons

To start learning 40 foreign languages, please see our extensive collection called Learn Languages for Free. You can download or stream free lessons in French, Spanish, English, German, Mandarin, Italian and more.


Law Courses

Literature Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Literature.

Linguistics Courses

Media Studies/Communications Courses

Music & Performing Arts Courses


Philosophy Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Philosophy.

Political Science, International Relations and Law Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Political Science.

Religion Courses

Sociology Courses

Urban Studies Courses

Sciences

Aeronautics Courses

Anthropology Courses

Astronomy Courses

Biology Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Biology.

Business Courses

Visit our list of Free Online Business Courses to find a complete list of business related courses and related resources.

Chemistry Courses


Computer Science Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online course in Computer Science. Also find comp sci textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.

Engineering (Mechanical, Civil and Electrical) Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Engineering.

Environment & Natural Resources Courses


Math Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Math. Also find free math textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.


Physics Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Physics. Also find free physics textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.

Psychology & Neuroscience Courses

Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Psychology.

Public Health Courses

  • Epidemiology and Control of Infectious DiseasesFree Online Video – Professor Tomas Aragon, UC Berkeley
  • Ethical Challenges in Public Health Interventions: Catastrophic and RoutineFree Online Video – Professor Harvey Kayman, UC Berkeley
  • Public Health StatisticsFree iTunes VideoFree Online Video – Alan Hubbard, UC Berkeley
  • Theories and Biological Basis of Substance Abuse & AddictionFree iTunes Video – Audrey Begun, Ohio State

This page has been referenced in The Chronicle of Higher Education, The New York Times, the AARP Bulletin, US News and World Report, and beyond.

Free Online Courses

Quantcast