1200 Free Online Courses from Top Universities

Humanities & Social Sciences
Archaeology Courses
- Hannibal – Free iTunes Audio – Patrick Hunt, Stanford
- Introduction to Near Eastern Art and Archaeology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Dana D. DePietro, Margaret Larkin, UC Berkeley
- Out of the Past – Free Online Video – David Webster and William T. Sanders, Penn State
Architecture Courses
- Architecture Studio: Building in Landscapes – Free Online Course – Jan Wampler, MIT
- History of Architecture – Free Online Course – Jacqueline Gargus, Ohio State
- Roman Architecture – Free Online Course – Diana E. E. Kleiner, Yale
- Structures 2 – Free iTunes Video – Peter von Buelow, University of Michigan
- Theory of City Form – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Julian Beinart, MIT
Art & Art History Courses
- Aesthetics & the Philosophy of Art – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – James Grant, Oxford University
- Art Through Time: A Global View – Free Online Video – Annenberg Media
- Exposing Digital Photography – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Dan Armendariz, Harvard
- Foundations of American Cyber-Culture – Free Online Video – UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Digital Photography – Free Online Video – Marc Levoy, Stanford/Google
- Introduction to Visual Studies – Free iTunes iOS App – Anna Divinsky, Penn State
- Introduction to Visual Thinking – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – John McNamara, UC Berkeley
- Italian Renaissance – Free Online Course – Dr. Vida Hull, East Tennessee State University
- Italic Calligraphy & Handwriting – Free Online Course – Lloyd Reynolds, Reed College
- Let This Be a Lesson: Heroes, Heroines & Narrative in Paintings at Yale – Free Online Video – John Walsh, Yale
- Lighting Essentials – Free iTunes Video – Simon McIntyre, The University of New South Wales
- Photography – Free iTunes App – Jonathan Worth & Matt Johnston at Coventry University
- SmARThistory Video Lectures – Free Online Video/Audio – Beth Harris, MoMA & Steven Zucker, Pratt Institute
- The Elements of Drawing – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Stephen Farthing, Oxford University
Classics Courses
- Ancient and Medieval Philosophy (Syllabus) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – David O’Connor, Notre Dame
- Ancient Greece: City and Society – Free iTunes Audio – La Trobe University, Australia
- Ancient Greece: Myth, Art & War – Free iTunes Audio – Dr Gillian Shepherd, La Trobe University – Australia
- Ancient Greek History – Free Online Course – Donald Kagan, Yale
- Ancient Israel – Free Online Video & Course Info – Free Online Video – Daniel Fleming, NYU
- Ancient Philosophy – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – David Ebrey, UC Berkeley
- Ancient Wisdom and Modern Love (Syllabus) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – David O’Connor, Notre Dame
- Classical Mythology – Free iTunes Video – Joseph Hughes, Missouri State
- Classical Mythology – Free iTunes Audio – Rhiannon Evans, La Trobe University -Australia
- Concepts of the Hero in Greek Civilization – Free Online Course – Greg Nagy, Harvard
- Epics of Rome – Free iTunes Video – Rhiannon Evans, LaTrobe University-Australia
- Hannibal – Free iTunes Audio – Patrick Hunt, Stanford
- Roman Architecture – Free Online Course – Diana E. E. Kleiner, Yale
- The Roman World – Free iTunes Video – Rhiannon Evans, La Trobe University – Australia
- Virgil’s Aeneid: Anatomy of a Classic – Free iTunes Audio – Susanna Braund, Stanford University
Demography Courses
- American Immigrant Experience – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Carl Mason, UC Berkeley
- Demographic Trends and Problems of the Modern World – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – David Coleman, Oxford
Design Courses
- Cars: Past, Present & Future – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Michael Shanks, Stanford
- Everything I Know – Free Online Video – Buckminster Fuller
Economics Courses
- Advanced Political Economy – Free Online Video – Steven Keen, University of Western Sydney
- Against All Odds: Inside Statistics – Free Online Video – Pardis Sabeti, Harvard
- American Capitalism: A History – Free iTunes Video – Louis Hyman & Edward Baptist, Cornell
- American Economic History (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Martha Olney, UC Berkeley
- American Economic History (Syllabus)- Free Online Video – Gerald Friedman, UMass-Amherst
- Austrian Economics: An Introduction – Free Online Audio – Murray N. Rothbard – New York Polytechnic University
- Behavioral Finance – Free Online Video – Steven Keen, University of Western Sydney
- Capitalism: Success, Crisis and Reform – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – Course Materials – Douglas W. Rae, Yale
- Case Studies in Economic Development – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Edward Andrew Miguel, UC Berkeley
- Crisis, Globalization and Economics – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- Development Economics – Free Online Video – Tyler Cowan and Alex Tabarrok, George Mason
- Development Economics: Macroeconomics – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Robert Townsend, MIT
- Economic Analysis-Micro – Free iTunes Audio – Steven Wood, UC Berkeley
- Economic Geography of the Industrial World – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Walker, UC Berkeley.
- Economic History of the Soviet Union – Free Online Video – Guinevere Liberty Nell, Marginal Revolution U.
- Economic Statistics and Econometrics – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Glenn Woroch, UC Berkeley
- Economics of the Media – Free Online Video – Tyler Cowan and Alex Tabarrok, George Mason
- Energy Decisions, Markets and Policies – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – Richard Schmalensee, MIT
- Environmental Economics – Free iTunes Audio – David Zilberman, UC Berkeley
- Finance Theory 1 – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Andrew Lo, MIT
- Financial Markets – Free Online Course – Robert Shiller, Yale (also Nobel Prize Winner)
- Financial Markets 2011 – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – Robert Shiller, Yale
- Financial Theory – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – John Geanakoplos, Yale
- Game Theory – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – Ben Polak, Yale
- Game Theory in the Social Sciences – Free iTunes Video – Yves Zenou, UC Berkeley
- Game Theory and Economics – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Debarshi Das, IIT Guwahati
- Global Poverty and Impact Evaluation – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Edward Miguel, UC Berkeley
- Great Big Ideas – Free Online Video – Steven Pinker, Larry Summers, Michio Kaku, etc, Floating University
- Great Economists: Classical Economics and its Forerunners – Free Online Video – Tyler Cowan & Alex Tabarrok, George Mason
- History of Economic Theory – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Dr. Shivakumar, IIT Madras
- Intermediate Microeconomic Theory – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Maximilian Auffhammer, UC Berkeley
- International Finance – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Arun K. Misra, IIT Kharagpur
- International Political Economy – Free iTunes Audio – James Morrison, Middlebury College
- International Trade – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Steven Wood, UC Berkeley
- International Trade – Free Online Video – Tyler Cowan and Alex Tabarrok, George Mason
- Introduction to Economics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Syllabus – Martha Olney, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Environmental Economics and Policy – Free Online Video – Free Online Video 2 – Peter Berck, UC Berkeley
- Law and Economics I – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Cooter, UC Berkeley
- Lectures on Human Capital – Free Online Video – Gary Becker, U Chicago
- Marx’s Kapital: Volumes 1 and 2 – Free Online Course – David Harvey, CUNY
- Marxian Economics – Free Online Video – Stephen Resnick, UMass – Amherst
- Mexico’s Economy: Current Prospects and History – Free Online Video – Robin Grier, U. of Oklahoma
- Microeconomic Theory with Application to Natural Resources – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Calanit Kamala, UC Berkeley
- Money and Banking (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Gerald Epstein, UMass-Amherst
- Money and Banking – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Thomas Wyrick, Missouri State
- Money, Trade and Society – Free iTunes Video – Thomas Wyrick, Missouri State
- Poker Theory and Analytics – Free Online Course – Kevin Desmond, MIT
- Political Economy After the Crisis – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- Principles of Economics: Microeconomics – Free Online Video – Tyler Cowan and Alex Tabarrok, George Mason/MRUniversity
- Principles of Microeconomics – Free iTunes Video – Free Video – Jonathan Gruber, MIT
- Principles of Macroeconomics – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Thomas Wyrick, Missouri State
- Principles of Macroeconomics – Free iTunes Audio – Ann Stevens, UC Davis
- Psychology and Economics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Daniel Acland, UC Berkeley
- Public Economics – Free Online Video – Free Video & Related Materials – Raj Chetty, Harvard
- Public Economics and Finance – Free Video & Course Info – Free Online Video – Nirupama Rao, NYU
- Radical Capitalism – Free iTunes Audio – William Kline, University of Illinois-Springfield
- Reading Marx’s Capital: Vol 1 – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Video & Related Materials – David Harvey, City University of New York
- Reading Marx’s Capital: Vol 2 – Free Online Video – David Harvey, City University of New York
- Sports Economics – Free iTunes Audio – Liam Lenten, La Trobe University
- The Eurozone Crisis – Free Online Video – Tyler Cowan and Alex Tabarrok, George Mason
- The Federal Reserve and the Financial Crisis – Free Online Video – Ben Bernanke at George Washington University
- The Austrian School of Economics: An Introduction – Free Online Audio: 1, 2, 3, 4 – Friedrich A. Hayek & colleagues – Recorded at University of Colorado
- The Challenge of World Poverty – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Related Materials – Esther Duflo & Abhijit Banerjee, MIT
- The Elements of Economic Analysis – Free Online Video – Glen Weyl, U Chicago
- The Power of Macroeconomics – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Peter Navarro, UC-Irvine
- The Power of Mircoeconomics – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Peter Navarro
- World Economic History Before the Industrial Revolution – Free Online Video & Syllabus – Free iTunes Video – Gregory Clark, UC Davis
- World Economy in the 20th Century – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Calanit Kamala, UC Berkeley
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Economics. And find free econ textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.
Film Courses
- Existentialism in Literature & Film – Free iTunes – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- Creative Activism – Free iTunes Audio – Peter Woodbridge, Coventry University
- Holocaust in Film and Literature – Free Online Video – Todd Presner, UCLA
- Introduction to Film Studies – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Aysha Iqbal Viswamohan, IIT Madras
- Philosophy in Film and Other Media – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Related Materials – Irving Singer, MIT
- The Film Experience – Free Online Video + Course Materials – David Thorburn, MIT
- Western Movies: Myth, Ideology, Genre – Free iTunes Video – Richard Slotkin, Wesleyan
Food Courses
- Child Nutrition and Cooking – Free Online Video – Maya Adam, Stanford
- Edible Education 101 (Spring 2014) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Michael Pollan, UC Berkeley
- Edible Education 101 (2015) – Free Online Video – Michael Pollan, UC Berkeley
- Edible Education 103 with Michael Pollan – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Online Video 2 – Michael Pollan, UC Berkeley
- Food and the Environment – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Nathan Sayre, UC Berkeley
- Food Production, Public Health, and the Environment – Free Online Videos & Materials – Bob Lawrence and Polly Walker, Johns Hopkins
- Nutrition Education for Cancer Prevention – Free iTunes Video – Iowa State, Dr. Ruth MacDonald
- Organic Agriculture Theory and Practice – Free iTunes Video – Iowa State, Kathleen Delate
- Science and Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to the Science of Soft Matter – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – Team taught, Harvard
- Speak Italian with Your Mouth Full – Free Online Course – Dr. Paola Rebusco, MIT
- Wine – Free Online Course – Professor Maynard Amerine, UC Davis
Geography Courses
- Economic Geography of the Industrial World – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Walker, UC Berkeley
- Food and the Environment – Free iTunes Audio – Nathan Sayre – UC Berkeley
- Geography of US Presidential Elections – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Martin Lewis, Stanford
- Geography of Europe – Free iTunes Audio – Arizona State
- Geography of World Cultures – Free iTunes Audio – Martin Lewis, Stanford University
- Geopolitics: Geographical Aspects of International Affairs – iTunes Video – Erinn Nicley, University of Illinois-Springfield
- Global Geopolitics – Free iTunes Audio – Martin Lewis, Stanford University
- Globalization – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Acker, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Ozark Studies – Free Online Video – Brooks Blevins, Missouri State
- World Regions, Peoples, and States – Free Online Audio – Nathan Sayre, UC Berkeley
- A Tale of Three Super Powers – Free iTunes Video – Joseph Huges, Missouri State
- African American History: Emancipation to the Present – Free Online Video – Course Materials – Jonathan Holloway, Yale
- African-American History: Modern Freedom Struggle – Free Online Course – Clay Carson, Stanford
- American Economic History (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Martha Olney, UC Berkeley
- American Economic History (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Gerald Friedman, UMass-Amherst
- American Environmental History – Free Online Video – Dan Allosso, UMass-Amherst
- Ancient Greece: City and Society – Free iTunes Audio – Dr Gillian Shepherd, La Trobe University, Australia
- Ancient Greece: Myth, Art & War – Free iTunes Audio – Dr Gillian Shepherd, La Trobe University, Australia
- Ancient Greek History – Free Online Course – Donald Kagan, Yale
- Ancient Israel – Free Online Video & Resources – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Daniel Fleming, NYU
- Asia in the Modern World: Images & Representations – Free Online Video & Course Info – John Dower, MIT
- Australian Aboriginal History – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Broome, La Trobe University
- Ben Franklin and the World of the Enlightenment – Free iTunes Audio – Bruce Thompson, Stanford/UC Santa Cruz
- Big History – Free Online Video – David Christian, Macquarie University
- China: Traditions and Transformations – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Peter K. Bol & William Kirby, Harvard
- Colonial and Revolutionary America – Free iTunes Audio – Jack Rakove, Stanford
- Constitutional Convention – Free iTunes Video – University of Oklahoma – Kevin Butterfield, Paul Gilje
- Economic History of the Soviet Union – Free Online Video – Guinevere Liberty Nell, Marginal Revolution U.
- Early Imperial Russia – Free iTunes Audio – Adrian Jones, La Trobe University, Australia
- Early Modern England: Politics, Religion & Society under the Tudors and Stuarts – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – Keith E. Wrightson, Yale
- Early Modern Germany – Free iTunes Audio – David Wetzel, UC Berkeley
- Emperors of Rome – Free iTunes Audio – Rhiannon Evans, La Trobe University, Australia
- Epidemics in Western Society Since 1600 – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – Course Materials – Frank Snowden, Yale
- Ethnic Relations in the US – Free iTunes Audio – Arizona State
- Europe in the 19th Century – Free iTunes Audio – David Wetzel, UC Berkeley
- Europe and the World: Wars, Empires, Nations 1648-1914 – Free Online Audio – Free iTunes Audio – David Wetzel, UC Berkeley
- European Civilization, 1648-1945 – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – John Merriman, Yale
- European Civilization from Renaissance to Present – Free iTunes Audio – Carla Hesse, UC Berkeley
- European Civilization from the Renaissance to the Present – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Thomas Laqueur, UC Berkeley
- European Cultural History, 1500-1815 – Free Online Audio – George Mosse, University of Wisconsin- Madison
- European Cultural History, 1660-1870 – Free Online Audio – George Mosse, University of Wisconsin- Madison
- European Cultural History, 1880-1920 – Free Online Audio – George Mosse, University of Wisconsin- Madison
- France Since 1871 – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – John Merriman, Yale
- Freedom 101: Introduction to American Constitutional History – Free iTunes iOS course – U. of Oklahoma
- Hannibal – Free iTunes Audio – Patrick Hunt, Stanford
- Harvey Goldberg Lectures (1975-1983) – Free Online Audio – Harvey Goldberg, University of Wisconsin
- Historical Jesus – Free iTunes Audio – Thomas Sheehan, Stanford University
- History of Anthropological Thought – Free iTunes Audio – Rosemary Joyce, UC Berkeley
- History and Practice of Human Rights – Free Online Video – Free Video 2 – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Thomas Laqueur
- History of Information – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video 2 – Geoffrey D. Nunberg, Paul Duguid, UC Berkeley
- History of Iran to the Safavid Period – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Bulliet, Columbia University
- History of the Culture of Tea in China and Japan – Free iTunes Audio – John Wallace, UC Berkeley
- History of the International System – Free iTunes Audio – James Sheehan, Stanford University
- History of MIT – Web – David Mindell and Merritt Roe Smith, MIT
- History of the Modern Middle East – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Bulliet, Columbia University
- History of New York City: A Social History – Free Online Course – Daniel Walkowitz, NYU
- History of the United States Since 1945 – Free iTunes Audio – Daniel Sargent, UC Berkeley
- History of the United States Since 1877 – Free iTunes Video – Dominic Capeci, Missouri State
- History of the World to 1500 CE – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Richard Bulliet, Columbia University
- History of the World Since 1500 CE – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Richard Bulliet, Columbia University
- Intellectual History of the United States since 1865 – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Richard Candida Smith, UC Berkeley
- International and Global History Since 1945 – Free iTunes Audio – Daniel Sargent, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to African American Studies – Real Player Video – Abdul Alkalimat, University of Illinois
- Introduction to Ancient Greek History – Free Online Course – Donald Kagan, Yale
- Introduction to American Studies – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Michael Cohen, UC Berkeley
- Ireland in Rebellion (1782-1916) – Free iTunes Video – Trinity College Dublin
- 21 Hours of Lectures by Howard Zinn – Spotify – Boston University
- Maker of the Modern World? Imperial Britain, 1714 to the Present (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – James Vernon, UC Berkeley
- Making History – Free iTunes Audio – Ingrid Sykes, La Trobe University – Australia
- Medieval British History – Free Online Video – David Thornton, Bilkent University (Turkey)
- Medicine and Public Health in American History – Free Online Audio – Chris Hamlin, Notre Dame
- Modern Civilization: 1750 to Present – Free Online Video – Lynn Hunt, UCLA
- Modern Jewish History – Free Online Audio – George Mosse, University of Wisconsin – Madison
- Rethinking the Black Liberation Movement – Free Online Video – Abdul Alkalimat, University of Illinois
- Rethinking Theory in Black Studies – Free Online Video – Abdul Alkalimat, University of Illinois
- Science, Magic and Religion – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Courtenay Raia, UCLA
- The American Founders and Their World – Free iTunes Audio – Jack Rakove, Gordon Wood, etc. Stanford
- The American Revolution – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials– Joanne B. Freeman, Yale
- The Ancient Mediterranean World – Free Online Audio – Isabelle Pafford, UC Berkeley
- The Birth of the Modern: Europe and its Others – Free iTunes Audio – Andrew Barnes, Arizona State
- The Civil War and Reconstruction Era, 1845-1877 – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – David Blight, Yale
- The Early Middle Ages, 284-1000 – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video & Audio – Course Materials – Paul H. Freedman, Yale
- The History of Public Health – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio & Course Materials – Graham Mooney, Johns Hopkins
- The Kennedy Half Century – Free iTunes Video – Larry Sabato, University of Virginia
- The Modern World: Global History Since 1760 – Free iTunesU iOS Course – Philip Zelikow, UVA
- The Ottoman Empire – Free iTunes Video – Adrian Jones, La Trobe University – Australia
- The Peculiar Modernity of Britain, 1848-2000 – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – Free Online Video – James Vernon, UC Berkeley
- The Reformation – Free iTunes Audio – Westminster Theological Seminary
- The Rise and Fall of the Second Reich – Free iTunes Audio – Margaret Anderson, UC Berkeley
- The Roman World – Free iTunes Video – Rhiannon Evans, La Trobe University
- The Story of Freedom in America – Free iTunes Video – Rufus Fears, University of Oklahoma
- The United States and the World Since 1945 – Free iTunes Audio – Daniel Sargent, UC Berkeley
- U.S. History from the Late 19th Century to the Eve of World War II – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Candida Smith, UC Berkeley
- US History: from Civil War to Present – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Jennifer Burns, UC Berkeley
- The Western Tradition (Video) – Free Online Video – Course Outline – Eugen Weber, UCLA
- War and Peace: International Relations since 1914 – Free iTunes Audio – David Wetzel, UC Berkeley
- World Economic History Before the Industrial Revolution – Free Online Video & Syllabus – Free iTunes Video – Gregory Clark, UC Davis
- World War and Society in the 20th Century: World War II – Free Online Course – Charles S. Maier, Harvard
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in History.
Journalism/Writing Courses
- British News Media Systems – Free iTunes Video – Joe Foote, University of Oklahoma
- Broadcast Journalism – Free iTunes Audio – Lawrie Zion, La Trobe University
- Creative Writing: A Master Class – Free iTunes Video – Alison Ersheid
- Journalistic Ethics – Free Online Video – Jim Newton, UCLA
- Magazine Writing – Free iTunes Video – Nicole Kraft, Ohio State
- Press and Society – Free iTunes Audio – Christopher Scanlon, La Trobe University
- Start Writing Essays – Free iTunes iOS Course – Open University
Language Lessons
- Arabic Elementary Course – Free iTunes Video – Lund University
- Arabic for Beginners 1 – Free Online Video – Darlarna University
- Ancient Greek – Free Online Video – Brandeis/Harvard
- Ancient Languages (Greek, Latin, Sanskrit, Old English, etc) – Free Web Site – UT-Austin Linguistics Research Center
- Basic German – Free Application – Cambridge University
- Beginner’s Chinese – Free iTunes Audio – Open University
- Chinese Course – Seton Hall
- Beginning Chinese – Free iTunes Audio – Seton Hall
- Beginning Chinese Reader – Free iTunes Audio – Seton Hall
- Intermediate Chinese – Free iTunes Audio – Seton Hall
- Intermediate Chinese Reader – Free iTunes Audio – Seton Hall
- Advanced Chinese – Free iTunes Audio – Seton Hall
- Advanced Chinese Reader – Free iTunes Audio – Seton Hall
- Brazilian Portuguese Pronunciation – Free iTunes Audio – Emory University
- Chinese Basic – Free Application – Cambridge University
- Dialogue for German Learners: Beginner’s Level – iTunes – The University of South Wales
- Francais interactif – Free iTunes Audio – Free Video & Audio – University of Texas
- Elementary French 1 – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Elementary French 2 – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- French in Action Free Online Video – Yale University
- French 1 & French 2 – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Icelandic Online – Web Site – University of Iceland
- Intermediate Chinese – Free Application – Cambridge University
- Introduction to Ancient Greek – Free Online Course – Brandeis/Harvard
- Introduction to Urdu Alphabet – Free iTunes Audio – Emory University
- Introduction to Homeric Greek – Free Online Video – Center for Hellenic Studies (Harvard)
- Japanese Kana – Hiragana – Free iTunes Video – Emory
- Kanji Characters – Free iTunes Video – Emory University
- Mandarin Chinese Characters – Free iTunes Video – Emory University
- Numbers and Radicals – Free iTunes Video – Emory University
- Online Intermediate College Korean – Free Online Audio – University of California Press, 2002
- Pathway to Korean: Beginning Spoken Korean from Zero – Web Site – The Ohio State University
- Russian Essentials – Free Application – Cambridge University
- Russian for Beginners 1 – Free Online Video – Dalarna University
- Spanish 1 – Free iTunes iOS Course – David Nance, Arkansas
- Spanish 2 – Free iTunes iOS Course – David Nance, Arkansas
- Spanish 3 – Free iTunes iOS Course – David Nance, Arkansas
- Speak Italian with Your Mouth Full – Free Online Video & Course Info – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – MIT, Dr. Paola Rebusco
- Thai Alphabet – Free iTunes Video – Emory University
To start learning 40 foreign languages, please see our extensive collection called Learn Languages for Free. You can download or stream free lessons in French, Spanish, English, German, Mandarin, Italian and more.
Law Courses
- A Law Student’s Toolkit – Free Online Video – Ian Ayres, Yale
- Aims and Limits of the Criminal Law – Free iTunes Audio – Tamara Lave, UC Berkeley
- Climate Change: Law and Policy – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Cymie Payne, Daniel Farber, UC Berkeley
- CopyrightX – Free Online Video – Course Info – Prof. William Fisher, Harvard Law School
- Environmental Justice and Human Rights in the Aftermath of Katrina – Free Online Audio – Cynthia Toms Smedley, Notre Dame
- Environmental Law and Policy – Free Online Video – Bob Infelise, UC Berkeley
- Environmental Politics and Law – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – John P. Wargo, Yale
- Freedom of Speech and the Press – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – William Turner, UC Berkeley
- International Environmental Law – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Cymie Payne, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Copyright Law – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Keith Winstein, MIT
- Labor Law and Employment Discrimination – Free Online Video – Greggory Groves, Missouri State
- Law and Economics I – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Cooter, UC Berkeley
- Law and Justice – Free iTunesU iOS App – Kyle Harper, University of Oklahoma
- Law and Legal Thought in the 21st Century – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- Media Law & Ethics – Free iTunes iOS App – Nicole Kraft, Ohio State
- Philosophy of Law (Syllabus) – Free iTunes Audio – C. Surprenant, University of New Orleans
- Politics and Media Freedom – Free Online Video – Richard Barbrook, University of Westminster
- Progressive Alternatives: Institutional Reconstruction Today – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- Renewable Energy & Alternative Fuels (Law & Policy) – Free Online Video – Steven Weissman, UC Berkeley
- Self, Serenity, and Vulnerability – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- Theories of Law and Society – Free Online Audio – Free iTunes Audio – David Lieberman, UC Berkeley
- Video Game Law – Free Online Video – Jon Festinger, University of British Columbia/Centre for Digital Media
Literature Courses
- American Literature I: Beginnings to Civil War – Free Online Video & Course Info – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Cyrus Patell, NYU
- American Passages: A Literary Survey – Free Online Video – Multiple profs, Annenberg Learner
- Approaching Shakespeare – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Emma Smith, Oxford
- British and American Poetry: 1900 to the Present – Free iTunes Audio – Charles Altieri, UC Berkeley
- Chaucer – iTunes Audio – Princeton, John Fleming
- Cervantes’ Don Quixote – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – Roberto González Echevarría, Yale
- Contemporary Literature – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Aysha Iqbal Viswamohan, IIT Madras
- Creative Reading – Free Online Audio – William S. Burroughs, Naropa University
- Creative Writing: A Master Class – Free iTunes Video – Alison Ersheid
- Cultural Studies – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Liza Das, IIT Guwahati
- Dante in Translation – Free Online Course – Giuseppe Mazzotta, Yale
- Darwin and Design – Free Online Video & Course Info – James Paradis, MIT
- D.H. Lawrence – Free Online Video & Audio – Catherine Brown, Oxford
- Dracula (by Bram Stoker) – Free iTunes Video/Audio – Free Online Video – Mythgard Academy
- Dune (Novel by Frank Herbert) – Free Online Video/Audio + Lecture Slides – iTunes Video – Corey Olson, Mythgard Academy
- Epics of Rome – Free iTunes Video – Rhiannon Evans, LaTrobe University-Australia
- Existentialism in Literature & Film – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- Expansive Poetics – Free Online Audio – Allen Ginsberg, Naropa University
- Faeirie and Fantasy – Free Online Video & Audio – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- Fiction for Young Adults – Free iTunes Audio – David Beagley, La Trobe University – Austrialia
- From Gods and Back – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- Genres in Children’s Literature – Free iTunes Audio – David Beagley, La Trobe University – Austrialia
- George Eliot – Free Online Audio – Catherine Brown, Oxford
- Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Faulkner – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – Wai Chee Dimock, Yale
- History of Children’s Literature – Free iTunes Audio – David Beagley, La Trobe University – Australia
- Holocaust in Film and Literature – Free Online Video – Todd Presner, UCLA
- History of Poetry – Free Online Audio – Allen Ginsberg, Naropa
- Introduction to Literature and the Environment – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Ken Hiltner, Princeton
- Introduction to Modern Japanese Literature and Culture – Free Online Audio – Free iTunes Audio – John Wallace, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Poetry – Free iTunes Video – Lanette Cadle, Missouri State
- Introduction to Pre-Modern Japanese Literature and Culture – Free iTunes Audio – John Wallace, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Theory of Literature – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – Paul H. Fry, Yale
- Invitation to World Literature – Free Online Video – David Damrosch, Harvard
- Jack Kerouac – Free Online Audio Part 1 and Part 2 – Allen Ginsberg, Naropa University
- La Préparation du roman, in French (1978-80) – Free Online Audio – Roland Barthes, Collège de France
- Literary History of the Beats – Free Online Audio – Naropa University, Allen Ginsberg
- Literature and Form – Free Online Video & Audio – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Catherine Brown, Oxford
- Literature and Psychoanalysis – Free Online Audio – John Fletcher, University of Warwick
- Literature in English: Late-17th to Mid-19th Century – Free iTunes Audio – Charles Altieri, UC Berkeley
- Milton – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – John Rogers, Yale
- Lord of the Rings I: The Road Goes Ever On – Free iTunes Video & Audio – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- Lord of the Rings II: The Two Towers – Free Tunes Video & Audio – Free Online Video & Audio – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- Lord of the Rings III: Return of the King – Free iTunes Video & Audio – Free Online Video & Audio – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- Modern Poetry – Free Online Video – Course Materials – Langdon Hammer, Yale
- Not Shakespeare: Elizabethan and Jacobean Popular Theatre – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Multiple profs, Oxford
- Old English in Context – Free Online Audio – Stuart Lee, Oxford University
- Oscar Wilde – Free Online Audio – Sos Eltis, Oxford
- Post Colonial Literature for Children – Free iTunes Audio – David Beagley, La Trobe University – Austrialia
- Restoration and 18th Century Poetry: From Dryden to Wordsworth – Free Online Audio – William Flesch, Brandeis
- Romanticism – Free iTunes Audio – Timothy Morton, UC Davis
- Science Fiction and Politics – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Courtney Brown, Emory University
- Shakespeare – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Charles Altieri, UC Berkeley
- Shakespeare After All: The Later Plays – Free Online Course – Marjorie Garber, Harvard
- Shakespeare’s Principal Plays – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Ralph Williams, University of Michigan
- Spenser and Milton – Free Online Audio – William Flesch, Brandeis
- Survey of American Literature II – Free iTunes Video – Clark Closser, Missouri State
- Survey of Shakespeare’s Plays – Free Online Audio – William Flesch, Brandeis
- The American Novel Since 1945 – Free Online Course – Amy Hungerford, Yale
- The Art of Living – Free Online Video (More info) – Team taught, Stanford
- The Bible and English Literature – Free Online Video (+ More Background) – Northrop Frye, U. of Toronto
- The Epic – Free iTunes Audio – UC Berkeley – Maura Bridget Nolan & Charles Altieri
- The Heroic Quest – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Joseph Hughes, Missouri State
- The Hobbit – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Audio – More – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- The Literature of Crisis – Free iTunes Audio – Marsh McCall & Martin Evans, Stanford
- The Lost Road (Tolkien) – Free Online Video – Mythgard Institute
- The Princess Bride – Free iTunes Audio + Video – Free Online Audio & Video – Free Online Video – Mythgard Institute
- The Shaping of Middle Earth – Free iTunes Audio & Video – Free Online Video – Mythgard Institute
- The Silmarillion Seminar – Free Online Video & Audio – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- The Tempest – Free Online Audio – Allen Ginsberg, Naropa University
- The Western Canon: From Homer to Milton – Free Online Audio – William Flesch, Brandeis
- This Craft of Verse: The Charles Eliot Norton Lectures – Free Online Audio – Jorge Luis Borges, Harvard
- Tolkien – Free iTunes Audio – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- Tolkien’s The Book of Lost Tales: Part 1 – Free Online Video/Audio + Course Slides – Free iTunes Video – Corey Olsen, Mythgard Academy
- Tolkien’s The Book of Lost Tales: Part 2 – Free Online Video/Audio + Course Slides – Free iTunes Video – Corey Olsen, Mythgard Academy
- Tolkien’s Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-earth – Free Online Video/Audio + Lecture Slides – Free iTunes Video – Corey Olsen, Mythgard Academy
- Undergraduate Tolkien Survey – Free Online Video & Audio – Corey Olsen, Washington College
- Virgil’s Aeneid: Anatomy of a Classic – Free iTunes Audio – Susanna Braund, Stanford
- Voices & Visions: The Lives & Works of 13 American Poets – Free Online Video – Annenberg Media
- Watership Down – Free Online Video/Audio + Lecture Slides – Free iTunes Video – Corey Olsen, Mythgard Academy
- Writing Sources – Free Online Audio – William S. Burroughs, Naropa University
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Literature.
Linguistics Courses
- American English Speech – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Old English in Context – Free Online Audio – Stuart Lee, Oxford University
- Structure of English Words – Free iTunes Audio – Will Leben, Stanford
Media Studies/Communications Courses
- Becoming the Next Bill Nye: Writing and Hosting the Educational Show – Free Online Video + Course Info – MIT
- Branding, Content & Social Media – Free iTunes – Christine O’Malley, Ohio State
- Creating Video Games – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info, Multiple Instructors, MIT
- Crisis Management: Proseminar in Public Relations – Free iTunes Video – Samuel Dyer, Missouri State
- Freedom of Speech and the Press – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – William B. Turner, UC Berkeley
- Fundamentals of Public Speaking – Free iTunes Video – Gary Philips, Missouri State
- Game Design – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio & Course Info – Jason Begy, Philip Tan, MIT
- Inter-Collegiate Debating I – Free iTunes Video – Eric Morris, Missouri State
- Media, Education, and the Marketplace – Free Online Video – Shigeru Miyagawa, MIT
- Media Research Methods – Free iTunes Audio – Arizona State
- Overcoming Public Speaking Anxiety – Free iTunes Video – Margaret Swisher and Barbara Myslik , UC Davis
- Public Speaking II – Free iTunes Audio – Sam Dyer, Missouri State
- Road to the Free Digital Society – Free Online Audio – Richard Matthew Stallman, Free Software Foundation.
- The Interview – Free iTunes Audio – Erdem Koc, La Trobe University-Australia
- Video Production – Free iTunes Video – Nancy Jo Johnson, Iona College
- Writing for Strategic Communication – Free iTunes Audio – Karen Morath, La Trobe University
Music & Performing Arts Courses
- Basic Concepts of Music Theory – Free iTunes Video – Jamie Henke, U. of Wisconsin
- Dave Conservatoire (Music Theory Lessons) – Free Online Video – David Rees, Royal College of Music, London
- Free Music Courses (Multiple Offerings) – Free Online Video – Berklee College of Music
- Introduction to Pitch Systems in Tonal Music – Free Online Video + Course Info – Free Online Video – John Crooks, UC Irvine
- Introduction to Theatre and Drama Arts – Free Online Video – Missouri State, Robert Bradley
- Introduction to World Music – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Syllabus – Missouri State, John Prescott
- Jazz and Culture – Free iTunes Audio – Andrew Barnes, Arizona State
- Listening to Music – Free Online Video – Craig Wright, Yale
- Musical Improvisation – Free iTunes Video – Mark Harvey & Tony Hall
- The Ethics of Jazz (Lecture Series) – Free Online Video – Herbie Hancock, Harvard
- The Language of Music – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Amy Muchnick, Missouri State
- The Unanswered Question: 6 Lectures on Music – Free Online Video – Leonard Bernstein, Harvard
Philosophy Courses
- A History of Philosophy – Free Online Course – Arthur Holmes, Wheaton College
- A Romp Through Ethics for Complete Beginners – Free Online Course – Marianne Talbot, Oxford University
- A Romp Through the Philosophy of Mind – Free Online Course – Marianne Talbot, Oxford
- Aesthetics & Philosophy of Art – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – James Grant, Oxford University
- Analytic Philosophy: Wilfrid Sellars – Free Online Audio – Robert Brandom, University of Pittsburgh
- Ancient and Medieval Philosophy – Free iTunes Video – David O’Connor, Notre Dame
- Ancient Philosophy – Free iTunes Audio – David Ebrey, UC Berkeley
- Ancient Philosophy – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Ancient Wisdom and Modern Love – Free iTunes Video – David O’Connor, Notre Dame
- Argument Diagramming – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Aristotle: Ethics – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Aristotle: Rhetoric – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Authority & the Individual: Six BBC Lectures – Free Online Audio – Bertrand Russell, Cambridge
- Bioethics: An Introduction – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio + Video – Marianne Talbot, Oxford
- Contemporary Issues in Philosophy of Mind & Cognition – Free Online Video – Multiple Profs, IIT Bombay
- Critical Reasoning for Beginners – Free Online Course – Marianne Talbot, Oxford
- Death – Free Online Course – Shelly Kagan, Yale
- Deleuze: 8 cours de philosophie (in French) – Free Online Audio – Gilles Deleuze, (Université Paris-VII)
- Deleuze: Sur Spinoza (in French) – Free Online Audio – Gilles Deleuze, (Université Paris-VIII)
- Darwin and the Evolution of Thought – Free iTunes iOS Course – Clarence Mark Phillips, University of New Orleans
- David Hume’s Central Principles – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – Free Online Audio + Video – Peter Millican, Oxford
- Eight Philosophy Courses by Gilles Deleuze – Free Online Video – Gilles Deleuze, Université Paris-VIII
- Environmental Ethics (Syllabus) – Free iTunes iOS Course – C. Surprenant, U. of New Orleans
- Environmental Philosophy – Free iTunes Video – Kenneth Sayre, Notre Dame
- Epictetus’ Enchiridion – Ancient Philosophy & Peace of Mind – Web Site, Gregory Stadler
- Epistemology – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Ethics – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Stufflebeam, University of New Orleans
- Ethics – Free iTunes Audio – Ethics – Mark Clarence Phillips, U. of New Orleans
- Ethics, an Introduction – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Stufflebeam, University of New Orleans
- Existentialism – Free iTunes Audio – Mark Clarence Phillips, U. of New Orleans
- Existentialism in Literature & Film – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- Existentialism in Literature and Film – RSS Feed – Sean Dorrance Kelly, Harvard University
- Foundations of Modern Social Theory – Free Online Course – Iván Szelényi, Yale
- From Gods and Back – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- General Philosophy – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video + Audio – Peter Millican, Oxford University
- German Philosophy and the 19th Century – Free iTunes Audio – Frank Schalow, University of New Orleans
- Gödel, Escher, Bach: A Mental Space Odyssey – Free Online Video – Justin Curry & Curran Kelleher, MIT
- Great Big Ideas – Free Online Video – Steven Pinker, Larry Summers, Michio Kaku, etc, Floating University
- Half Hour Hegel: The Complete Phenomenology of Spirit – Free Online Video – Gregory Sadler
- Hegel: The Philosophy of History – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Hegel’s Phenomenology of Spirit – Free Online Audio – JM Bernstein, New School
- Hegel’s Phenomenology of Spirit – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Hegel’s Philosophy of Right – Free Online Audio – Syllabus – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Hegel’s Science of Logic – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Heidegger: Being and Time – RSS Feed – Web Site – Sean Dorrance Kelly, Harvard
- Heidegger’s Being & Time – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- Heideggers Being and Time, Division II – Free iTunes Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- History of Ancient & Medieval Philosophy – Free iTunes Audio – Chris Surprenant, U. of New Orleans
- History of Christian Philosophy – Free Online Video – Daniel Bonevac, UT Austin
- History of Modern Philosophy – Free iTunes iOS Course – Mark Clarence Philips, U. of New Orleans
- History of Political Theory – Free iTunes Audio – Wendy Brown, UC Berkeley
- Hobbes: Leviathan and De Cive (1964) – Free iTunes Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Introduction to Indian Philosophy – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Satya Sundar Sethy, IIT Madras
- Introduction to Logic – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Stufflebeam, University of New Orleans
- Introduction to Logic – Free Online Video – Dr. A.V. Ravishankar Sarma, IIT Kanpur
- Introduction to Philosophy – Free iTunes iOS Course – Mark Clarence Philips, U. of New Orleans
- Introduction to Philosophy – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Daniel Kaufman, Missouri State
- Introduction to Philosophy – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Stufflebeam, University of New Orleans
- Introduction to Political Philosophy – Free Online Course – Steven B. Smith, Yale
- Introduction to Political Philosophy (Partial) – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Introduction to Political Philosophy: Study of Aristotle’s Politics – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Introduction to Theory – Free iTunes Video – Multiple Professors, Wesleyan
- Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do? – Free Online Course – Michael Sandel, Harvard
- Kant – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Kant: Political Philosophy – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Kant’s Critique of Judgment – Free Online Audio– JM Bernstein, New School
- Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video + Audio – Dan Robinson, Oxford
- Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason – Free Online Audio – JM Bernstein, New School
- Later Heidegger – Free Online Audio – Sean Dorrance Kelly, Harvard
- Lecture Course in Ethical and Political Philosophy – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Lecture Course in Plato – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Life and Mind in Nature – Free Online Audio – Syllabus – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Kant’s Epistemology – Free iTunes Audio – Susan Stuart, University of Glasgow
- Logic and Proofs – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Machiavelli – Free Web Audio – Allan Bloom, U. Chicago
- Man, God, and Society in Western Literature – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- Marx’s Kapital: Volumes 1 and 2 – Free Online Course – David Harvey, CUNY
- Marxism – Free Online Video – Raymond Geuss, Cambridge University
- Marx, Nietzsche and Hegel’s Logic of Essence – Free Online Audio – Syllabus – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Medical Ethics – Free iTunes Audio – Frank Schalow, University of New Orleans
- Merleau-Ponty’s Phenomenology of Perception – Free Online Audio – Hubert Dreyfus, UC Berkeley
- Metaphysics – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Stufflebeam, University of New Orleans
- Minds, Morality and Agency – Web Video – Mark Rowlands, University of Miami
- Modern Political Philosophy – Free Online Audio – John Rawls, Harvard
- Montesquieu’s The Spirit of the Laws (1966) – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Natural Right – Free Online Video – Leo Strauss, U. Chicago
- Nietzsche – Free Online Video – Raymond Geuss, Cambridge University
- Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Nietzsche and the Postmodern Condition – Free Online Video – Rick Roderick, Duke
- Nietzsche on Mind and Nature – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Audio & Video – Multiple Profs – Oxford
- Philosophical Issues in Brain Science – Free Online Video – Web Site – Pawan Sinha and Alex Byrne, MIT
- Philosophical Problems – Free iTunes Audio – Jack Reynolds – La Trobe University – Australia
- Philosophy of Kant – Free iTunes Audio – Frank Schalow, University of New Orleans
- Philosophy of Plato – Free iTunes Audio – Chris Surprenant, University of New Orleans
- Philosophy and Human Values – Web Site – Rick Roderick, Duke
- Philosophy and the Science of Human Nature – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – Tamar Gendler, Yale
- Philosophy in Film and Other Media – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Video & Course Info – Irving Singer, MIT
- Philosophy for Beginners – Free Online Course – Marianne Talbot, Oxford
- Philosophy of Heidegger – Free iTunes iOS Course – Frank Schalow, U. of New Orleans
- Philosophy of Language – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – John Searle, UC Berkeley
- Philosophy of Law (Syllabus) – Free iTunes Audio – C. Surprenant, University of New Orleans
- Philosophy of Love in the Western World – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – Web – Irving Singer, MIT
- Philosophy of Mind – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – John Searle, UC Berkeley
- Philosophy of Mind – Free iTunes i0s App – Robert Stufflebeam, University of New Orleans
- Philosophy of Nature (Science) – Free Audio Online – Syllabus – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Philosophy of the Natural Sciences – Free iTunes Video – Robert Stufflebeam, U of New Orleans
- Philosophy of Religion – Free iTunes Audio – Course Info + Free Online Audio – T. J. Mawson, Oxford
- Philosophy of Religion – Free iTunes iOS Course – Clarence Mark Phillips, U. of New Orleans
- Philosophy of Society – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – John Searle, UC Berkeley
- Plato – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Plato’s Apology of Socrates – Free Online Video – Allan Bloom, UChicago
- Plato Apology/Crito – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Plato: Gorgias – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago.
- Plato: Laws – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago.
- Plato: Meno – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Plato, Protagoras – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Plato’s Republic – Free Online Audio – Laurence Bloom, University of Georgia
- Plato’s Theaetetus – Free Online Audio – Daniel Bloom, University of Georgia
- Political, Economic and Social Thought – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Charles Anderson, UW-Madison
- Political Philosophy: Ideas of the 20th Century (2013) – Free Online Video – Syllabus for 2015 version of the course – Daniel Bonevac, University of Texas – Austin
- Political Philosophy: Marx – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Political Philosophy: Rousseau – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Science and the Modern World – Free Online Video – David Harker, East Tennessee State University
- Science vs. Religion – Web Video – Mark Vernon, Journalist/Philosopher
- Social and Political Philosophy (Economy) – Free Online Audio – Syllabus – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Social and Political Philosophy (Economy) – Free Online Audio – Syllabus – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- Social Theory, the Humanities & Philosophy Now – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- Socrates – Free Online Audio – Allan Bloom, U. Chicago
- The Art of Living – Free Online Video – Team taught, Stanford
- The Black Man in the Cosmos (One lecture) – Free Online Audio – Sun Ra, UC Berkeley
- The Central Philosophy of Tibet – Free Online Audio – Robert Thurman, Columbia University
- The Examined Life – Free iTunes Audio – Greg Reihman, Lehigh University
- The History of Philosophy Without Any Gaps – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Peter Adamson, King’s College London
- The History of Western Social Theory – Free Online Video – Alan MacFarlane, Cambridge University
- The Meaning of Life – Web Video – Steve Fuller, University of Warwick
- The Moral Foundations of Politics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – Ian Shapiro, Yale
- The Nature of Mind – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – John Joseph Campbell, UC Berkeley
- The Rational Mind – Free Online Audio – Richard Dien Winfield, University of Georgia
- The Origins of Political Science – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U. Chicago
- The Origins of Political Science – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, UC Chicago
- The Philosophy of David Hume – Free iTunes Audio – Norva Lo, La Trobe University, Australia
- The Philosophy of Descartes – Free iTunes Audio – Andrew Brennan, La Trobe University, Australia
- The Secular and The Sacred – Free Online Audio – Sean Dorrance Kelly, Harvard
- The Self Under Siege – Free Online Video – Rick Roderick, Duke
- Theory of Meaning – Free Online Video – Free Video 2 – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – John Joseph Campbell, UC Berkeley
- Thucydides – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Truth & Subjectivity/The Culture Of The Self – Free Online Audio – Michel Foucault, UC Berkeley
- Vico: Seminar in Political Philosophy – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Walter Kaufmann Lectures on Nietzsche, Kierkegaard and Sartre – Free Online Audio
- Xenophon’s Oeconomicus – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Philosophy.
Political Science, International Relations and Law Courses
- African American Studies: Intro to African American Political Thought – Free Online Video – Mark Sawyer, UCLA
- American Democracy and Citizenship – Free iTunes Video – Patrick Scott, Missouri State
- British Government – Free Online Video – Web Free Video & Course Info – Tony Travers, London School of Economics
- Capital Punishment: Race, Poverty, & Disadvantage – Free Online Video + Info – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Stephen Bright, Yale
- Climate Change: Law and Policy – Free iTunes Video – Cymie Payne, UC Berkeley
- Data Literacy and Data Visualization – Free iTunes Video (Related Resources) – Bear Braumoeller, Ohio State
- Election 2012 – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Rob Reich, David Kennedy, Jim Steyer, Stanford
- Environmental Politics and Law – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – John P. Wargo, Yale
- Faith and Globalization – Free iTunes Video – Tony Blair, Miroslav Volf, Yale
- Geography of US Presidential Elections – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Martin Lewis, Stanford
- International Political Economy – Free iTunes Audio – James Morrison, Middlebury College
- Introduction to German Politics – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Andreas Busch, Oxford University
- Introduction to Political Philosophy – Free Online Course – Steven B. Smith, Yale
- Introduction to Political Philosophy: Study of Aristotle’s Politics – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Justice: A Journey in Moral Reasoning – Free Online Course – Michael Sandel, Harvard
- Modeling Politics – Free iTunes Audio – Courtney Brown, Emory
- Perspectives on China (Video) – Free Online Video – Roderick MacFarquhar, Harvard
- Politics and Strategy – Free Online Video – Kathleen Bawn, UCLA
- Republicanism – Feed – Johns Hopkins
- Second Amendement – Free iTunes iOS Course – U. of Oklahoma
- Seminar in Political Philosophy: Marx – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Seminar in Political Philosophy: Rousseau – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U Chicago
- Science Fiction and Politics – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Courtney Brown, Emory University
- State of the Union 2014 (Background info) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Rob Reich, Jim Steyer, David Kennedy, Stanford
- The European Union in the New Millenium – Free iTunes Video – Stefan Auer, LaTrobe University, Australia
- The Habitable Planet: A Systems Approach to Environmental Science – Free Online Video – Harvard/Smithsonian
- The Moral Foundations of Politics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – Ian Shapiro, Yale
- The Origins of Political Science – Free Online Audio – Leo Strauss, U. Chicago
- The Past and Future of the Left – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- The Politics of Educational Inequality – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Lisa Garcia Bedolla, UC Berkeley
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Political Science.
Religion Courses
- Ancient Israel – Free Online Video & Resources – Free Online Video – Daniel Fleming, NYU
- Apologetics 101 – Free iTunes Audio – K. Scott Oliphint, Westminster Theological Seminary
- Biblical Hermeneutics, Old and New Testament – Free iTunes Audio – Vern Poythress, Westminster Theological Seminary
- Biblical Theology – Free iTunes Audio – Gregory Beale, Westminster Theological Seminary
- Doctrine of God – Free iTunes Audio – Scott Oliphint, Westminster Theological Seminary
- Faith and Globalization – Free iTunes Video – Tony Blair, Miroslav Volf, Yale
- Faith, Social Justice and Public Life – Free iTunes Audio & Video – Jim Wallis, Georgetown
- From Israelite to Jew – Free iTunes Audio, Michael Satlow, Brown University
- Genesis Through Joshua – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Belcher, Jr., Reformed Theological Seminary
- Historical Jesus – Free iTunes Audio – Thomas Sheehan, Stanford University
- History and Philosophy of Christian Thought – Free iTunes Audio – John Frame, Reformed Theological Seminary
- History of Christianity I – Free iTunes Audio – Donald Fortson, Reformed Theological Seminary
- History of Christianity II – Free iTunes Audio – Donald Fortson, Reformed Theological Seminary
- History of Christian Philosophy – Free Online Video – Daniel Bonevac, UT Austin
- History and Nature of Apologetics – Free iTunes Audio – Cornelius VanTil, Westminster Theological Seminary
- Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) – Free Online Course – Christine Hayes, Yale.
- Introduction to New Testament History and Literature – Free Online Course – Dale B. Martin, Yale
- Introduction to Religion – Free Online Video – Lora Hobbs, Missouri State
- Jerusalem: The Holy City from Ancient Canaan t0 Modern Israel – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Cargill, UCLA
- Jews and Christians Throughout History – Free iTunes Video – Rabbi Michael Signer, Notre Dame
- Literature and World of the Old Testament/Hebrew Bible – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – John Strong, Missouri State
- Medieval Church – Free iTunes Audio – Carl Trueman, Westminster Theological Seminary
- Philosophy of Religion – Free Online Audio – T. J. Mawson, Oxford
- Philosophy of Religion – Free iTunes iOS Course – Clarence Mark Philips, U. of New Orleans
- Religion and its Future – Free Online Video – Roberto Mangabeira Unger, Harvard
- Science, Magic and Religion: From Antiquity to Present – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Courtenay Raia, UCLA
- Science vs. Religion – Web Video – Mark Vernon, Journalist/Philosopher
- Systematic Theology 101: Prolegomena – Free iTunes Audio – David Garner, Westminster Theological Seminary
- The Bible and English Literature – Free Online Video (+ More Background) – Northrop Frye, U. of Toronto
- The Central Philosophy of Tibet – Free OnlineAudio – Robert Thurman, Columbia University
- The Hebrew Bible – Free iTunes Video – Shaye J.D. Cohen, Harvard
- The Hebrew Scriptures in Judaism & Christianity – Free iTunes Video – Shaye J.D. Cohen, Harvard
- The Reformation – Free iTunes Audio – Carl Trueman, Westminster Theological Seminary
- Theology of Hebrews – Free iTunes Audio – R. Gafin, Westminster Theological Seminary
Sociology Courses
- Cosmologies of Capitalism – Free Online Video – Alan MacFarlane, Cambridge University
- Foundations of Modern Social Theory – Free Online Course – Iván Szelényi, Yale
- Global Sociology – Free Online Video – Michael Burawoy, UC Berkeley
- Human Development Across the Lifespan in a Social Context – Free iTunes Video – Joseph Guada, Ohio State
- Introduction to the Science of Nonviolence – Free Online Video – Free Web Video Alt Version – Michael Nagler, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Sociology – Free Online Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Harvey Molotch, NYU
- Introduction to Sociology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Ann Swidler, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Sociology – Free Online Video – Free Video & Course Info – A.K. Sharma, IIT Kanpur
- Rethinking Feminism – Web Video – Finn Mackay – Feminist Activist & Researcher
- Sexuality and Power – Web Video – Veronique Mottier, University of Lausanne
- Sociology 101 – Free iTunes Audio – Michael Burawoy, UC Berkeley
- Sociological Theory – Free iTunes – Iowa State
- Statistics for the Social Sciences – Free iTunes Video – Brad Fulton, Duke
- The History of Fear – Web Video – Frank Furedi, University of Kent
- The History of Western Social Theory – Free Online Video – Alan MacFarlane, Cambridge University
- The Invention of the Modern World – Free Online Video – Alan MacFarlane, Cambridge University
Urban Studies Courses
- Sensing Place: Photography as Inquiry – Free iTunes Video – Anne Whiston Spirn, MIT
Sciences
Aeronautics Courses
- Aircraft Systems Engineering – Free iTunes Video – Download Course – Multiple professors, MIT
- Space Flight Mechanics – Free Online Video – Free Video & Course Info – Manoranjan Sinha, IIT Kharagpur
Anthropology Courses
- Anthropology of the South Pacific – Free iTunes Audio – Patrick Kirch, UC Berkeley
- Exploring Our Humanity – Free Online Video – Lee Berger, World Science U
- Introduction to Biological Anthropology – Free iTunes Audio – Terrence Deacon, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Cultural and Social Anthropology – Free iTunes Audio – Arizona State
- Witch-Hunt Persecutions – Free iTunes Audio – Nicholas Herriman, La Trobe University
Astronomy Courses
- Astrobiology and Space Exploration – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Lynn Rothschild, Stanford
- Astronomy 101 – Free iTunes Video – Scott Miller, Mercedes Richards & Stephen Redman, Penn State
- Exploring Black Holes: General Relativity & Astrophysics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – Edmund Bertschinger, MIT
- From Chemistry to Life – Web Video – Dimitar D. Sasselov, World Science U/Harvard
- From Planets to Cosmos – Free iTunes Video – Richard Pogge, Ohio State
- Frontiers and Controversies in Astrophysics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – Charles Bailyn, Yale
- Hunting for Life in the Universe – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – James Bullock, UC Irvine
- Introduction to Astrophysics – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Joshua Bloom, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Cosmology – Free iTunes Video – James Bullock, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to General Astronomy – Free Online Audio – Alex Filippenko, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to General Astronomy – Free Online Audio – Joshua Bloom, UC Berkeley
- Introduction Planetary Science and Astronomy – Free Online Video – Bruce Betts, Planetary Society
- Life in the Universe – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Audio – Richard Pogge, Ohio State
- Origins: From the Big Bang to the Emergence of Humans (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Charles Marshall & Eliot Quataert, UC Berkeley
- Survey of Astronomy – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Becky Baker, Missouri State
- The Accelerating Universe – Free Online Video – Adam Riess, Johns Hopkins/World Science U
- The Planets (Christmas Lectures for Kids) – Free Online Video – Carl Sagan, Royal Institution
- The Planets – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Geoffrey W. Marcy, UC Berkeley
Biology Courses
- Adolescent Health and Development – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Robert Blum, Johns Hopkins
- Advanced Clinical Pathophysiology (Nur 6591) – Free iTunes Video – Chris Henshaw Seattle Pacific University
- Anatomy & Physiology – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Animals in Research: Law, Policy, and Humane Sciences – Free Online Audio & Course Info – Paul A. Locke & Alan M. Goldberg, Johns Hopkins
- Animal Behavior – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio & Course Info – Gerald Schneider, MIT
- Animal Science – Free iTunes Audio – Bert de Groef, La Trobe University – Australia
- Autism and Related Disorders – Free iTunes Video – Fred Volkmar, Yale
- Basic Nursing Theory – Free iTunes Audio + Video – Chris Henshaw, Seattle Pacific University
- Behavioral Endocrinology – Feed – Johns Hopkins
- Biochemistry – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Biochemistry – Free iTunes Video + Audio – Ben McFarland, Seattle Pacific University
- Biochemistry for Pre-Meds – Free iTunes Video – Kevin Ahern, Oregon State
- Biodiversity and the Meaning of Human Existence – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – E.O. Wilson, Duke
- Biophotonics – Free iTunes Video – UC Davis
- Bioscience in the 21st Century – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Team taught, Lehigh University
- Brain and Behavior – Free Online Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Wendy Suzuki, NYU
- Brain Structure and its Origins – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio & Course Info – Gerald Schneider, MIT
- Cardiovascular Grand Rounds – Free iTunes Video – Multiplate faculty, Emory
- Case Studies in Primary Healthcare – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Audio & Course Info – Henry Taylor & Henry Perry, Johns Hopkins
- Changing the Face of American Healthcare – Free Online Audio & Course Info – Cynthia Toms Smedley, Notre Dame
- Computational Molecular Biology – Free Online Course Info & Video – Douglas Brutlag, Stanford
- Darwin’s Legacy – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Team taught – Stanford
- Diet and Nutrition – Free iTunes Audio – La Trobe University – Australia
- Enhancing Humane Science – Improving Animal Research – Free Online Video/Audio & Course Info – Alan M. Goldberg & James Owiny, Johns Hopkins
- Environmental Health Sciences – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Course Video – Kirk Smith, UC Berkeley
- Evolution – Free iTunes Video – James Bonacum, University of Illinois, Springfield
- Evolution and Medicine – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Stephen C. Stearns, Yale
- Evolution, Ecology and Behavior – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – Stephen C. Stearns, Yale
- Exercise Science and Wellness – Free iTunes Audio – Arizona State
- Foundations of Computational and Systems Biology – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Christopher Burge, David Gifford, Ernest Fraenkel, MIT
- Frontiers in Biomedical Engineering – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – W. Mark Saltzman, Yale
- Fundamentals of Biology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Multiple Instructors, MIT
- General Biology 1 – Feed – John Hopkins
- General Biology 1 – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Info & Audio – Brian White, UMass-Boston
- General Biology 2 – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Info & Audio – Brian White, UMass-Boston
- General Biology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Video – Multiple professors, UC Berkeley
- General Biochemistry and Molecular Biology – Free iTunes Video – Multiple professors, UC Berkeley
- General Human Anatomy – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Video – Marian Diamond, UC Berkeley
- General Introduction to Plant Development, Form, and Function – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Video – Multiple profs, UC Berkeley
- Genetic Engineering in Medicine, Agriculture, and Law – Free Online Video – Robert B. Goldberg, UCLA
- Genomes and Diversity – Free Course Info & Video – Mark Siegal, NYU
- Genomics & Computational Biology – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Course Info & Audio – George Church, MIT
- Genomic Medicine – Free Online Course Info & Audio – Isaac Kohane, MIT
- Global Problems of Population Growth – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – Robert Wyman, Yale
- Growing Up in the Universe – Free Online Video – Richard Dawkins, Oxford
- Hacking Consciousness: Consciousness, Cognition and the Brain – Free iTunes Video – Michael Heinrich, Stanford
- Health and Culture – Free iTunes Audio – Arizona State
- Health Behavior Change at the Individual, Household and Community Levels – Free Course Info & Audio – Free iTunes Audio – Peter Winch, Johns Hopkins
- Human Behavioral Biology – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Robert Sapolsky, Stanford
- Introduction to Biochemistry – Free iTunes Video (see free related ebook on iPad & PDF) – Kevin Ahern, Oregon State
- Introductory Biology – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Info & Online Video – Multiple professors, MIT
- Introduction to Biology – Free Online Video – Multiple Professors – UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Biology – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Introduction to Cellular & Molecular Biology – Free iTunes Audio – Lawrence Chasin & Deborah Mowshowitz, Columbia U.
- Introduction to Human Nutrition – Free Online Audio – Nancy Amy, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Human Physiology – Free iTunes Audio – Robin Ball, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Immunology – Free iTunes Video – Gregory Beck, U Mass-Boston
- Introduction to Toxicology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Daniel Nomura, Christopher D. VULPE, Wally Wang, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Veterinary Anesthesiology – Free iTunes Video – Rich Bednarski, Ohio State
- Issues in Mental Health Research in Developing Countries – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Course Info & Audio – Judith Bass, Johns Hopkins
- Life, Concepts and Issues: Introduction to Life Sciences for Non-Science Majors – Free Online Video – Jay Phelan, UCLA
- Modern Biology – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Molecular Biology: Macromolecular Synthesis and Cellular Function – Free iTunes Audio – Multiple Professor, UC Berkeley
- Molecules and Cells – Feed – Johns Hopkins
- Pharmacology – Free iTunes Video – Sharon Burke, La Salle University
- Plant Science – Free iTunes Audio – Michael Emmerling, La Trobe University
- Pre-Med Primer: What Your Advisor Won’t Tell You – Free iTunes Video (plus related textbook on iPad and or PDF) – Kevin Ahern, Oregon State
- Principles of Human Development – Free iTunes Video – Jim Meyer, Missouri State
- Principles of Human Nutrition – Free iTunes Audio – Regina Belski, La Trobe University – Australia
- Pulmonary Medical School – Free iTunes Audio – Matthew Exline, Ohio State
- Replaceable You: Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering – Free iTunes Audio – Jill Helms, Stanford
- Straight Talk About Stem Cells – Free iTunes Audio – Christopher Scott, Stanford
- Stem Cells: Policy and Ethics – Free iTunes Audio – Christopher Scott, Stanford
- The Brain: A User’s Guide – Free iTunes Video – Barry Jacobs, Princeton
- The Future of Human Health – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Jennifer Raymond, Stanford
- The History of Public Health – Free iTunes Audio – Free Course Info & Online Audio – Graham Mooney, Johns Hopkins
- The Stanford Mini Med School (Fall) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Course Video & Info – Multiple Professors
- The Stanford Mini Med School (Winter) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Course Video & Info – Multiple Professors
- The Stanford Mini Med School (Spring) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Multiple Professors
- The Stanford Mini Med School: The Heart – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Multiple Professors
- Urban Health in Developing Countries – Free Web Cours – Abdullah Baqui and William Brieger, Johns Hopkins
- Virology – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Vincent Racaniello, Columbia University
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Biology.
Business Courses
- Branding, Content & Social Media – Free iTunes – Christine O’Malley, Ohio State
- Building a Business – Free Online Video – Free Online Audio – Free iTunes Audio – Oxford University
- Building a Business: Moving Your Product to the Market – Free Online Audio – Free Tunes Audio – Oxford University
- Corporate Finance – Free iTunes Video – Aswath Damodaran, NYU
- Corporate Finance for Healthcare Administrators – Free iTunes Video – Jack Wheeler, University of Michigan
- Crisis Management: Proseminar in Public Relations – Free iTunes Video – Samuel Dyer, Missouri State
- Entrepreneurship and Business Planning – Free iTunes Audio – Feed – Mark Juliano, Carnegie Mellon
- Entrepreneurship through the Lens of Venture Capital – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Multiple staff, Stanford
- Essentials of Advertising and Marketing – Free iTunes Audio – Vincent Blasko, Arizona State
- Financial Management – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Kent Ragan, Missouri State
- Global Risk Regulation – Free iTunes Video – Alberto Alemmano, HEC
- Global Supply Chain Management – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – N.Viswanadham, IISc Bangalore
- Financial Planning and Money Management – Free iTunes Video – Frank Paiano, Southwestern Community College
- Futures and Options (Agriculture) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Colin Carter, UC Davis
- How to Develop Breakthrough Products and Services – Free iTunes Video – Eric Von Hippel, MIT
- How to Launch a Successful Startup Company – Free Online Video + Course Info – Bill Aulet, MIT
- How to Start a Startup – Free Online Course – Sam Altman + Silicon Valley Luminaries, Y Combinator/Stanford
- Introduction to Business Administration – Free iTunes Video – Ross Gittell, U. of New Hampshire
- Introduction to Entrepreneurship – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Holden Thorp & Buck Goldstein, UNC-Chapel Hill
- International Finance – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Arun K. Misra, IIT Kharagpur
- International Taxation – Free iTunes Video – Jeffrey Kadet, University of Washington
- Introduction to Consumer Behavior – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Dr. Sangeeta Sahney, IIT Kharagpur
- Introduction to Strategic Management – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – R. Srinivasan, IISC Bangalore
- Introductory Probability and Statistics for Business – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Fletcher Ibser, UC Berkeley
- Investment Philosophies – Free iTunes Video – Aswath Damodaran, NYU
- Money and Banking – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Thomas Wyrick, Missouri State
- Money and Banking (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Gerald Epstein, UMass-Amherst
- Organizational Behavior – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Susmita Mukhopadhyay, IIT Kharagpur
- Personal Finance – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Roger Wallenberg, Missouri State
- Principles of Management – Free iTunes Audio – Nicholas Beutell, Iona College
- Principles of Managerial Accounting – Free iTunes Audio – Anthony Catanach & Noah Barskey, Villanova
- Real Estate Finance I – Free iTunes Video – Joshua Kahr, Columbia University
- Real Estate Finance III – Free iTunes Video – Joshua Kahr, Columbia University
- Startups – Lecture Notes – Peter Thiel, Stanford
- Strategic Marketing – Contemporary Issues – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Jayanta Chatterjee, IIT Kanpur
- Supply Chain Management & Logistics: An Intro to Principles and Concepts – Free iTunes Video – Richard Wilding, Cranfield University
- Taxation of Trans-Pacific Transactions – Free iTunes Video – Jeffrey Kadet, University of Washington
- Technology Entrepreneurship – Free Online Video – Free Tunes Video – Chuck Eesley, Stanford
- The New Entrepreneurs – iTunes – Open University
- The Startup Workshop – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Stanford
- Valuation – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes iOS App – Aswath Damodaran, NYU
- Writing for Strategic Communication – Free iTunes Audio – Karen Morath, La Trobe University
Visit our list of Free Online Business Courses to find a complete list of business related courses and related resources.
Chemistry Courses
- Biochemistry 1 – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – S. Dasgupta, IIT
- Chemical Structure and Reactivity – Free Online Video – Web – Peter Vollhardt, UC Berkeley
- Chemistry (Chemical Stoichiometry) – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Core Concepts in Chemistry – Free iTunes iOS Course – Stephen L. Craig – Duke
- Freshman Organic Chemistry – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – J. Michael McBride, Yale
- Freshman Organic Chemistry II – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Materials – J. Michael McBride, Yale
- Fundamentals of Chemistry – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Vernon Thielmann, Missouri State
- General Chemistry – Free iTunes Audio – Kristie Boering, UC Berkeley
- General Chemistry – Free iTunes Video – Matthew Stoltzfus, Ohio State
- Green Chemistry: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Sustainability – Free Online Video – Free Online Vide/Audio + Course materials – John Arnold, UC Berkeley
- General Chemistry for Engineers – Free iTunes Video – Larry Brown, Texas A & M
- Introduction to Chemistry – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Introduction to Chemical Engineering – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Channing Robertson, Stanford
- Introduction to Green Chemistry – Free Online Video – Paul Anastas, Yale
- Introduction to Quantum Chemistry – Free Online Video – Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, IIT Madras
- Introduction to Solid State Chemistry – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Video & Course Info – Donald Sadoway, MIT
- Introduction to Quantum Chemistry – Free Online Video – K. Mangala, IIT Madras
- Introductory Quantum Chemistry – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – KL Sebastian, IISc Bangalore
- Life, Universe & Everything: Chemistry of Our Daily Lives – Free iTunes Video – Sean Hickey, University of New Orleans
- Lights, Camera, Action: The Chemistry of Movies & TV – Free iTunes Video – Sean Hickey, University of New Orleans
- Organic Chemistry – Free iTunes Video – James Nowick, UC Irvine
- Organic Chemistry – Free Online Video – Susan King, UC Irvine
- Organic Chemistry 1 – Free iTunes iOS Course – Sean Hickey, U. of New Orleans
- Organic Chemistry 2 – Free iTunes iOS Course – Sean Hickey, U. of New Orleans
- Organic Reactions and Pharmaceuticals – Free Online Video – Steven Hardinger, UCLA
- Organic Spectroscopy – Free iTunes Video – James Nowick, UC Irvine
- Physical Chemistry 1 – Free iTunes Video – James Lisy, University of Illinois
- Physical Chemistry 2 – Free iTunes Video – James Lisy, University of Illinois
- Principles of Chemical Science – Free Online Video – MIT, Catherine Drennan and Elizabeth Vogel Taylor
Computer Science Courses
- Advanced Algorithms – Free Online Video – Jelani Nelson, Harvard
- Advanced Data Structures – Free Online Video – Free Course Info & Video – Erik Demaine, MIT
- Advanced Operating Systems Structures and Implementation – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – John Kubiatowicz, UC Berkeley
- Algorithm Design and Analysis – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Dan Gusfield, UC Davis
- Algorithms for Big Data – Free Online Video – Multiple professors, Harvard
- Algorithmic Lower Bounds: Fun with Hardness Proofs – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Free Online Video – Erik Demaine, MIT
- Android Development – Free iTunes Video – David Fisher, UC Berkeley
- Artificial Intelligence – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Patrick Winston, MIT
- Artificial Intelligence – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Pieter Abbeel, UC Berkeley
- Artificial Intelligence – Introduction to Robotics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course in Multiple formats – Oussama Khatib, Stanford
- Artificial Intelligence – Natural Language Processing – Free Course in Multiple formats – Christopher Manning, Stanford
- Artificial Intelligence – Machine Learning – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course in Multiple formats – Andrew Ng, Stanford
- Artificial Intelligence – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – P.Dasgupta, IIT
- Basic Concepts of Operating Systems & System Programming – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Anthony Stoica, Anthony Joseph, UC Berkeley
- Bits: The Computer Science of Digital Information – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Harry Lewis, Harvard
- Blender 3D Design – Free iTunes iOS Course – Course Info – Neal Hirsig, Tufts
- Building Dynamic Web Sites – Free iTunes Video & Audio – Free Course Video & Audio – David Malan, Harvard Extension
- Building Mobile Applications – Free iTunes Audio – Free Course Info & Video – David Malan, Harvard Extension
- Codecademy – Web Site
- Coding Together: Apps for iPhone and iPad (2012) – Free iTunes Video – Paul Hegarty, Stanford
- Coding Together: Apps for iPhone and iPad (2013) – Free iTunes Video – Paul Hegarty, Stanford
- Computational Camera and Photography – Free Online Audio – Course Info – Ramesh Raskar, MIT
- Computational Discrete Mathematics – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Computer Architecture – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Anshul Kumar, IIT Delhi
- Computer Graphics – Free iTunes Video – Kenneth Joy, UC Davis
- Computer Graphics – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Sukhendu Das, IIT
- Computer Language Engineering – Free Course Materials & Video – Martin Rinard, MIT
- Computer Networks – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – S.Ghosh, IIT
- Computer Science: Foundations of Computer & Information Security – Free iTunes Video – Matt Bishop, UC Davis
- Computer Systems – Free iTunes Video – Stan Warford, Pepperdine
- Computer System Engineering – Free Course Materials & Video – Robert Morris & Samuel Madden, MIT
- Computer Systems Security – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Nickolai Zeldovich, MIT
- CS50, Harvard’s Introductory Computer Science Course (2016) – Free Online Course – David Malan, Harvard
- CS50, Harvard’s Introductory Computer Science Course (2012) – Free Online Video – Free Course Materials & Video – Free iTunes iOS Course – David Malan, Harvard
- CS50, Harvard’s Introductory Computer Science Course (2013) – Free Online Course – David Malan, Harvard
- CS50, Harvard’s Introductory Computer Science Course (2014) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – David Malan, Harvard
- Database Systems Design – Free iTunes Video – Rob Meredith, Monash University
- Data Structures – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Joshua A. Hug, UC Berkeley
- Data Structures and Algorithms – Free Online Video – Richard Buckland, University of New South Wales
- Data Structures – Free iTunes Video – Stan Warford, Pepperdine
- Design and Analysis of Algorithms – Free iTunes Video – Charles Martel, UC Davis
- Design in Computing – Free Online Video – Richard Buckland, University of New South Wales
- Developing Apps for iOS 5 (iPhone & iPad) – Free iTunes Video – Paul Hegarty, Stanford
- Developing iOS 7 Apps for iPhone and iPad – Free iTunes Video – Paul Hegarty, Stanford
- Developing iOS 8 Apps with Swift – Free iTunes Video – Paul Hegarty, Stanford
- Developing iOS 9 Apps with Swift – Free iTunes Video – Paul Hegarty, Stanford
- Developing iPad Applications for Visualization and Insight – Free iTunes Video – Niki Kittur, Carnegie Mellon
- Discrete Mathematical Structures – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Kamala Krithivasan, IIT
- Discrete Mathematics and Probability Theory – Free Online Video – Free Online Video 2 – Umesh Vazirani, UC Berkeley
- Discrete Stochastic Processes – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Materials & Video – Robert Gallagher, MIT
- Discrete Structures – Free iTunes Video – Sergio Dibiasi, Rutgers
- Discrete Structures – Free iTunes Video – Stan Warford, Pepperdine
- Efficient Algorithms and Intractable Problems – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Online Video 2 – Christos Papadimitriou & Satish Rao, UC Berkeley
- Foundations of Computer Graphics – Free Online Video – Ravi Ramamoorthi, UC Berkeley
- Graphics Architecture – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – John Owens, UC Davis
- Great Insights in Computing – Free iTunes Audio & Video – Rutgers
- Higher Computing – Free Online Video – Richard Buckland, University of New South Wales
- How the Internet Works – Free Online Video – Harvard, David Malan
- Human-Computer Interaction Seminar – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Multiple Staff, Stanford
- Innovative Computing – Free Online Video – Multiple Profs, Harvard
- Intensive Introduction to Computer Science Using C, PHP, and JavaScript – Multiple Formats – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – David Malan, Harvard
- Introduction to AI Robotics – Free iTunes Video – Robin Murphy, Texas A & M
- Introduction to Algorithms – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Course Materials & Video – Prof. Charles Leiserson & Erik Demaine, MIT
- Introduction to Computer Graphics & GPU Programming – Free iTunes Video – Eric Chan & Hanspeter Pfister, Harvard
- Introduction to Computer Programming for Scientists and Engineers – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Roberto Horowitz, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Computer Science and Programming (Using Python) – Free Online Course – John Guttag, MIT
- Introduction to Computer Science: Programming Methodology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course in Multiple formats – Mehran Sahami, Stanford
- Introduction to Computer Science: Programming Abstractions – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course in Multiple formats – Julie Zelenski, Stanford
- Introduction to Computer Science: Programming Paradigms – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course in Multiple formats – Jerry Cain, Stanford
- Introduction to Computer Architecture (2013) – Free Online Video – Course Info – Onur Mutlu, Carnegie Mellon
- Introduction to Computer Architecture (2012) – Free Online Video – Course Info – Onur Mutlu, Carnegie Mellon
- Introduction to Computer Graphics – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Prem Kalra, IIT
- Introduction to Computing for Non-Majors – Free iTunes Video – JT Chirco, Rutgers
- Introduction to Computing – Free iTunes Video – JT Chirco, Rutgers
- Introduction to Electrical Engineering and Computer Science I – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Courses Materials & Video – Multiple Professors, MIT
- Introduction to Embedded Systems – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Professors Sanjit Seshia, Edward A. Lee, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Formal Systems & Computation – Free iTunes Video – Multiple profs, Harvard
- Introduction to Information Studies – Free iTunes Audio – Robert Frost, University of Michigan
- Introduction to iPhone Application Development – Free iTunes Video – Kenneth Joy, UC Davis
- Introduction to Problem Solving & Programming – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Deepak Gupta, IIT
- iPhone Application Development in iOS5 (Fall 2011) – Free iTunes HD Video – Free iTunes Standard-Def Video
- iPhone Application Development (Spring 2009) – Free iTunes Video – Stanford
- iPhone Application Development (Winter 2010) – Free iTunes Video – Stanford
- Linux Implementation/Administration Practicum – Free iTunes Video – Tulio Llosa, U of Illinois, Springfield
- Local Area Network – Free iTunes Audio – Eugene Stafford, Iona College
- Logic & Proofs – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Machine Structures – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Web – Shimon Michael Lustig, Daniel Garcia, UC Berkeley
- Machine Learning – Free iTunes Video – Yaser S. Abu-Mostafa, CalTech
- Massively Parallel Computing – Free iTunes Video – Harvard
- Mathematics for Computer Science – Free Online Course Materials & Video – Tom Leighton, MIT
- Media Programming – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Methods of Mathematics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Per-Olof Persson, UC Berkeley
- Mobile Software Engineering – Free Video + Courses Info – David Malan, Harvard
- Multicore Programming Primer – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Saman Amarasinghe, MIT
- Network Security – Free iTunes Audio – Eugene Stafford, Iona
- Online Graphics – Free Online Video – Ravi Ramamoorthi, UC Berkeley
- Operating Systems and System Programming – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Multiple professors, UC Berkeley
- Performance Engineering of Software Systems – Free Online Video – Free Video & Course Info– Multiple Professors, MIT
- Principles of Computing – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Principles of Digital Communications I – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Profs Gallagher and Zheng, MIT
- Principles of Digital Communications II – Free Online Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – MIT
- Probabilistic Systems Analysis and Applied Probability – Free Online Video – Free Video & Course Info – John Tsitsiklis, MIT
- Programming Languages and Compilers – Free Online Video – Paul Hilfinger, UC Berkeley
- Programming Languages and Compilers – Free Online Video – Web – Ras Bodik, UC Berkeley
- Programming for Designers – Free Online Video – UNSW
- Python – Free Online Course – Nick Parlante, Google
- Quantum Computing for the Determined – Free Online Video – Michael Nielsen, The University of Queensland
- Ray Tracing for Global Illumination – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Nelson Max, UC Davis
- Responsible Computing – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Search Engines: Technology, Society and Business – Free Online Video – Marti Hearst, UC Berkeley
- Signal Processing on Databases – Free iTunes Video – Jeremy Kepner, MIT
- Software as a Service – Free Online Video – Armando Fox and David Patterson, UC Berkeley
- Software Engineering – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Web – Multiple Professors, UC Berkeley
- Startups – Lecture Notes – Peter Thiel, Stanford
- TCP/IP – Free iTunes Audio – Eugene Stafford, Iona College
- The Beauty and Joy of Computing – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Brian Harvey, UC Berkeley
- The Beauty and Joy of Computing – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Web – Dan Garcia, UC Berkeley
- The Future of the Internet – Free iTunes Audio – Ramesh Johari, Stanford
- The Society of Mind – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – Marvin Minsky, MIT
- The Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Web – Brian Harvey, UC Berkeley
- Theory of Computation – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – UC Davis, David Gusfield
- Understanding Computers and the Internet – Free iTunes Audio & Video – Free Course Info & Video – David Malan, Harvard University
- Virtual Reality – Free Online Video + Course Materials – Steven LaValle, IIT, Madras
- Visual Navigation for Flying Robots – Free Online Video – Juergen Sturm, Technische Universität München
- Wide Area Networks – Free iTunes Audio – Eugene Stafford, Iona College
- Wireless Networking – Free iTunes Audio – Eugene Stafford, Iona College
- XML with Java – Free iTunes Audio – Free Course Info – David Malan, Harvard
Bookmark our collection of free online course in Computer Science. Also find comp sci textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.
Engineering (Mechanical, Civil and Electrical) Courses
- Advanced Analog Integrated Circuits – Free Online Video – Professor Simone Gambini, UC Berkeley
- Advanced Visualization – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Bernd Hamann, UC Davis
- Atomistic Computer Modeling of Materials – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Video & Course Info – Gerbrand Ceder & Nicola Marzari, MIT
- Basic Electronics – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Prof T.S. Natarajan, IIT Madras
- Cellular Solids: Structure, Properties and Applications – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Loma Gibson, MIT
- Chemical Engineering: Process Dynamics and Controls – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Course Info – Peter Woolf, University of Michigan
- Civil and Environmental Engineering – Free iTunes Audio – Marios Agathoklis Panagiotou, UC Berkeley
- Communications Systems – Free Online Video – Duncan MacFarlane, The University of Texas at Dallas
- Control Systems Engineering – Free Online Video – Benjamin Drew, UWE Bristol
- Convex Optimization I – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Stephen Boyd, Stanford
- Convex Optimization 2 – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Stephen Boyd, Stanford
- Digital Signal Processing – Free Online Video – Prof. E. Ambikairajah
- Direct Solar/Thermal to Electrical Energy Conversion Technologies – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video & Course Info – Gang Chen, MIT
- Dynamics of Machines – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Amitabha Ghosh, IIT
- Dynamics and Control I – Free iTunes Video – Multiple staff, MIT
- Electrical – Digital Signal Processing – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – S.C Dutta Roy, IIT
- Electro Magnetic Fields – Free Online Video – Harishankar Ramachandran, III
- Electronics & Communication Engineering – Signals and Systems – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – K.S. Venktesh, IIT Kanpur
- Electronic Feedback Systems – Free Online Video – Free Video & Course Info – Prof. James Roberge, MIT
- Electronic Techniques for Engineering – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Web – Vivek Subramanian, UC Berkeley
- Electronics – High Speed Devices & Circuit – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – K. N. Bhat, IIT Madras
- Elementary Fluid Mechanics – Free iTunes Audio – Mark Stacey, UC Berkeley
- Engineering Dynamics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Video & Course Info – Kim Vandiver and David Gossard, MIT
- Engineering Ethics – Free Online Audio – Taft Broome, MIT
- Engineering Ethics – Free iTunes – Kevin Passino, Ohio State
- Engineering Statics – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Environmental Air Pollution – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Mukesh Sharma, IIT
- Fields and Waves – Free Online Video – Duncan MacFarlane, The University of Texas at Dallas
- Fluid Mechanics – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – T.I.Eldho, IIT
- Fundamentals of Photovoltaics – Free iTunes Video – Tonio Buonassisi, MIT
- Green Supply Chain Management – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video + Course Video – Multiple Professors, MIT
- Groundwater Hydrology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Materials – Charles Harvey – MIT
- High-Speed Digital Design (requires registration) – Free Online Video + Course Info – Howard Johnson, Oxford
- Humanitarian Engineering – Free iTunes Video – Kevin Passino, Ohio State
- Image Processing – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Owen Carmichael, UC Davis
- Information and Entropy – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Paul Penfield and Seth Lloyd, MIT
- Information Theory and Coding – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – S.N.Merchant, IIT Bombay
- Integrated Circuit Devices – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Chemical Engineering – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Channing Robertson, Stanford
- Introduction to Digital Integrated Circuits – Free iTunes Audio – Elad Alon, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Digital Integrated Circuits – Free Online Video – Professor Jan M. Rabaey, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Engineering – Free iTunes Video – Tod Laursen, Duke
- Introduction to Engineering – Free iTunes Video – Multiple presenters, Duke University
- Introduction to Lean Six Sigma Methods – Free Online Video & Course Info – Free iTunes Video – Multiple staff, MIT
- Introduction to Linear Dynamical Systems – Free Course in Multiple formats – Stephen Boyd, Stanford
- Introduction to Microelectronic Circuits – Free iTunes Video – Chang-Hasnain, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Modeling and Simulation – Free Online Video & Course Info – Markus Buehler and Jeffrey Grossman, MIT
- Linear Integrated Circuits – Free Online Video – Professor Clark Tu-Cuong Nguyen, UC Berkeley
- Mechanical Engineering: Introduction to MEMS Design – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – UC Berkeley
- Microelectronic Devices and Circuits – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Sayeef Salahuddin, UC Berkeley
- Microcontroller Design – Free Online Video – Course Info – Bruce Land, Cornell
- Microcontroller and System-on-Chip Construction Using Verilog and Altera FPGA – Free Online Video – Beuce Land, Cornell
- Nano-to-Macro Transport Processes – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video & Course Info – Gang Chen, MIT
- Nanomanufacturing – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Course Info – John Hart, U Michigan
- Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis – Free Online Video – Klaus-Jürgen Bathe, MIT
- Nuclear Engineering – Free Online Audio – Eric Norman, UC Berkeley
- Nuclear Engineering 101 Nuclear Reactions and Radiation – Free Online Audio – Lee A. Bernstein, UC Berkeley
- Optimization Models in Engineering – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Laurent El Ghaoui, UC Berkeley
- Pre-Engineering: Intro to Microcontrollers – Free iTunes iOS Course – Steve Dickie, Michigan MI Learning
- The Art of Engineering – Free iTunes Video – David Billington, Princeton
- The Structure and Properties of Materials – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – JW Morris, UC Berkeley
- The Engineering Profession – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – University of Michigan
- The Fourier Transform and its Applications – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Brad Osgood, Stanford
- Technology Entrepreneurship – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Chuck Eesley, Stanford
- Understanding Lasers and Fiberoptics – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Course Info & Free Online Video – Prof. Shaoul Ezekiel, MIT
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Engineering.
Environment & Natural Resources Courses
- Adaptation to Climate Change – Free iTunes Video – Charlie Kennel, Cambridge
- American Environmental History – Free Online Video – Dan Allosso, UMass-Amherst
- Americans and the Global Forest – Free iTunes Audio – Lynn Huntsinger, UC Berkeley
- Australian Environmental History – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Broome & Katie Holmes, La Trobe University-Australia
- Blue Planet: Introduction to Oceanography – Free Online Video – Edwin Schauble, UCLA
- Climate Change: Law and Policy – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free iTunes Video – Cymie Payne, Daniel Farber, UC Berkeley
- Education for Sustainable Living: Environment – Free Online Video – Multiple profs, UCLA
- Energy Regulations and the Environment – Free Online Video – Steven Weissman, UC Berkeley
- Environmental Economics – Free iTunes Audio – David Zilberman, UC Berkeley
- Environmental Law and Policy – Free Online Video – Bob Infelise, UC Berkeley, UC Berkeley
- Environmental Politics and Law – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Video & Course Materials – John P. Wargo, Yale
- Food and the Environment – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Nathan Sayre, UC Berkeley
- Global Warming: Understanding the Forecast – Free Online Videos – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – David Archer, University of Chicago – David Archer, University of Chicago
- How Climate Works – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Multiple Profs, Princeton
- International Environmental Law – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Web – Cymie Payne, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Environmental Science – Free iTunes iOS Course – Brian Lower, Ohio State
- Introduction to Earthquakes, Their Causes and Effects – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Web – Richard Allen, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Environmental Economics and Policy – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – Web – Peter Berck, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Literature and the Environment – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Ken Hiltner, Princeton
- Introduction to Permaculture – Free Online Course Video – Will Hooker – North Carolina State
- Microeconomic Theory with Application to Natural Resources – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Calanit Kamala, UC Berkeley
- Mitigating Agriculture’s Impact – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Gordon Geballe, Yale
- On Thin Ice: Climate Change and the Cryosphere – Free Online Video + Course Info – Free Online Video – Julie Ferguson, UC Irvine
- Radar – Free iTunes Video – Kevin Kloesel, University of Oklahoma
- Renewable Energy & Alternative Fuels (Law & Policy) – Free Online Video – UC Berkeley
- Sustainable Living – Free Online Video – Multiple profs, UCLA
- The Atmosphere, the Ocean, and Environmental Change – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video & Course Info – Ronald B. Smith, Yale
- Wildlife Ecology – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Web – William Bean, UC Berkeley
- Woods Energy Seminar – Free Online Video – Multiple Professors, Stanford
Math Courses
- A First Course in Linear Algebra – Free Online Video – N J Wildberger, UNSW
- Abstract Algebra – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Benedict Gross – Harvard
- Against All Odds: Inside Statistics – Free Online Video – Pardis Sabeti, Harvard
- Algebraic Topology: A Beginner’s Course – Free Online Video – NJ Wildberger, University of New South Wales
- Analytic Geometry and Calculus – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Benjamin Johnson, UC Berkeley
- Analytic Geometry and Calculus (Continuation of above) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video, Thomas Scanlon, UC Berkeley
- Brief Calculus – Free iTunes Video – Omayra Ortega, Arizona State
- Calculus – Free iTunes Audio – F. Michael Christ, UC Berkeley
- Calculus 1 – Free Online Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Matthew Leingang, NYU
- Calculus One – Free iTunes iOS Course – Jim Fowler, Ohio State
- Calculus Revisited: Single Variable Calculus (1970) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Info & Online Video – Herb Gross, MIT
- Calculus Revisited: Multivariable Calculus (1970) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Info & Online Video – Herb Gross, MIT
- Calculus Revisited: Complex Variables, Differential Equations, and Linear Algebra (1972) – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Info & Online Video – Herb Gross, MIT
- Causal & Statistical Reasoning – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- College Algebra – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Patti Blanton, Missouri State
- College Algebra – Free iTunes Video – Oiyin Pauline Chow, HACC
- College Mathematics – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Patti Blanton, Missouri State
- Computational Science and Engineering I – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Web Site – Gilbert Strang, MIT
- Core Science Mathematics – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – SK Ray, IIT
- Differential Equations – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – MIT – Arthur Mattuck
- Differential & Integral Calculus – Free Online Video – Steve Butler, UCLA
- Empirical Research Methods – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Engineering Statistics – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Geometric Folding Algorithms:Linkages, Origami, Polyhedra – Free Online Video & Course Info – Erik Demaine, MIT
- History of Mathematics – Free Online Video – N J Wildberger, UNSW
- Hyperbolic Geometry – Free Online Video – N J Wildberger, UNSW
- Introduction to Probability and Statistics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Deborah Nolan, UC Berkeley
- Introductory Probability and Statistics for Business – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Fletcher Ibser, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Statistics – Free iTunes Video – Fletcher Ibser, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Statistics and Data Analysis – Free iTunes Video – Brenda Gunderson, University of Michigan
- Linear Algebra – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Course Materials – Gilbert Strang, MIT
- Logic & Proofs – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Mathematics: The Language of Nature – Free Online Video – Edward Frenkel, UC Berkeley/World Science U
- Mathematical Logic – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Arindama Singh, IIT Madras
- Mathematics in India – From Vedic Period to Modern Times – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Multiple profs, IIT Bombay
- Mathematics for Computer Science – Free Web Video – Tom Leighton, MIT
- Mathematics: Making the Invisible Visible – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Keith Devlin, Stanford
- Mathematics Illuminated – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Dan Rockmore, Dartmouth College
- Multiple View Geometry – Free Online Video – Daniel Cremers, Technische Universität München
- Multivariable Calculus – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Video & Course Info – Dennis Auroux, MIT
- Probability and Statistics – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Probability for Math Science – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Herbert Enderton, UCLA
- Rational Trigonometry – Free Online Video – N J Wildberger, UNSW
- Real Analysis – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – S.H. Kulkarni, IIT Madras
- Real Analysis – Free Online Video – Francis Su, Harvey Mudd
- Regression Analysis – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Soumen Maity, IIT Kharagpu
- Sets, Counting, and Probability – Free Course in Multiple Formats – Paul Bamberg, Harvard
- Single Variable Calculus – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – David Jerison, MIT
- Social Statistics – Free iTunes iOS Course – University of Oklahoma
- Statistical Reasoning – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Statistical Reasoning I – Free iTunes iOS Course – Free iTunes iOS Course – John McGready, Johns Hopkins
- Statistical Reasoning II – Free iTunes iOS Course – Free Online Audio & Course Materials – John McGready, Johns Hopkins
- Statistics – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences – Free Online Video – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Elizabeth Bauer, NYU
- Statistics for the Social Sciences – Free iTunes Video – Brad Fulton, Duke
- Statistics: Introduction to Probability – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Joseph Blitzstein, Harvard
- STEM Readiness – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- The Calculus Lifesaver – Web Site – Princeton Web Site – Adrian Banner, Princeton
- The Infinite Quest – Web Video – Peter Cameron, Queen Mary University of London
- Topics in Mathematics with Applications in Finance – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Multiple Staff, MIT
- Trigonometry – Free iTunes Video – Jason Rosenberry, HACC
- Vector Calculus – Free Online Video – Dr. Chris Tisdell, UNSW Sydney
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Math. Also find free math textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.
Physics Courses
- 100 Years of Gravitational Waves – Web Video – Rai Weiss, World Science U/MIT
- A Brief Guide to Everything – Web Video – John Ellis, King’s College London, CBE
- A Descriptive Introduction to Physics – Free Online Video – Steven W. Stahler, UC Berkeley
- A Descriptive Introduction to Physics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Yury G. Kolomensky, UC Berkeley
- Advanced Quantum Mechanics – Free Online Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Atomic and Optical Physics I – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Wolfgang Ketterle, MIT
- Atomic and Optical Physics II – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Wolfgang Ketterle, MIT
- Classical Field Theory – Free Online Video – Free Video Download– Suresh Govindarajan, IIT Madras
- Classical Physics – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – V.Balakrishnan, IIT Madras.
- Einstein’s Astrophysical Messengers – Free Online Video – Gabriela González, Louisiana State/ World Science U
- Effective Field Theory – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Iain Stewart
- Exploring Black Holes: General Relativity & Astrophysics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Info & Free Video – Edmund Bertschinger, MIT
- Exploring the Warped Universe – Free Online Video – Nergis Mavalvala, MIT/World Science U
- Descriptive Introduction to Physics – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Richard Muller, UC Berkeley
- Electromagnetism and Optics – Free iTunes Video – Michael Thorpe, Arizona State
- Endless Universe: Beyond the Big Bang – Free Online Video – Paul J. Steinhardt, Princeton/World Science U
- Fundamental Lessons from String Theory – Free Online Video – Cumrun Vafa, Harvard/World Science
- Fundamentals of Physics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Audio – Free Video & Course Materials – Ramamurti Shankar, Yale
- Fundamentals of Physics II – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes Audio – Web Site – Ramamurti Shankar, Yale
- History and Mysteries of the Universe – Free Online Video + Course Info – Max Tegmark, MIT
- Inflationary Theory – Free Online Video – Alan Guth, MIT/World Science U
- Introduction to Astrophysics – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – Josh Bloom, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Cosmology and Particle Physics – Free Online Video – Sean Carroll, Caltech
- Introduction to Cosmology – Free iTunes Audio – James Bullock, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Solar System Astronomy – Free iTunes Audio – Feed – Richard Pogge, Ohio State
- Introductory Physics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Melvin Pomerantz, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Physics – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Classical Mechanics – Free iTunes Video – Free iTunes iOS Course – Free Online Video – Video & Materials – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Quantum Mechanics (2008) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Quantum Mechanics (2013)– Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Video & Materials – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Special Relativity – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Special Relativity (2013) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Video & Materials – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Einstein – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity (2012) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Video & Course Materials
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Cosmology (2009) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Cosmology (2013) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Video & Course Materials – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Statistical Mechanics (2009) – Free iTunes Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Modern Theoretical Physics: Statistical Mechanics (2013) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Video & Course Materials – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- New Adventures in Spacetime – Web Video – Eleanor Knox, King’s College London
- Physics: What We Still Don’t Know – Web Video – David Tong, Cambridge
- Principles of Physics – Free iTunes Audio – David Hoxley, La Trobe
- Quantum Electrodynamics – Free Online Video – Richard Feynman, Presented at University of Auckland
- Quantum Entanglement Part 1: (Video) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Quantum Entanglement Part 3: (Video) – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- Quantum Mechanics – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Audio & Video – Free YouTube Video – JJ Binney, Oxford University
- Quantum Mechanics – Free iTunes Audio – Feed – John Terning, UC Davis
- Quantum Mechanics 1 – Free iTunes Audio – Ruza Markov, UC Berkeley
- Quantum Mechanics 2 – Free iTunes Audio – Ruza Markov, UC Berkeley
- Quantum Physics 1 – Free Online Video & Course Info – Free iTunes Video – Allan Adams, MIT
- Quantum Physics 2 – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Barton Zweibach, MIT
- Quantum Physics Made Relatively Simple – Free Online Video – Our Post – Hans Bethe, Cornell University
- Quantum Theory – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Prasanta Tripathy, IIT Madras
- Physics I: Classical Mechanics – Free Online Video – Walter Lewin, MIT
- Physics II: Electricity and Magnetism – Free Online Video – Walter Lewin, MIT
- Physics III: Vibrations and Waves – Free Online Video – Walter Lewin, MIT
- Physics for Future Presidents – Free Online Video – Web – Richard Muller, UC Berkeley
- Physics for Scientists and Engineers – Free Online Audio – Free iTunes Audio – Achilles Speliotopoulos, UC Berkeley
- Physics for the 21st Century – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Matthew H. Schneps – Harvard/Smithsonian
- Science and Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to the Science of Soft Matter – Free Online Video – Team taught, Harvard
- Soft X-Rays and Extreme Ultraviolet Radiation – Free Online Video – David Attwood, UC Berkeley
- Solid State Basics – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video & Course Info – Steven Simon, Oxford
- Space, Time and Einstein – Free Online Video – Brian Greene, Columbia/World Science U
- Special Relativity – Free Online Video – Brian Greene, Columbia/World Science U
- Special Theory of Relativity – Free Online Video – Free Video Download – Shiva Prasad, IIT Bombay
- Stars, Galaxies, and the Universe – Free iTunes Audio – Feed – Richard Pogge, Ohio State
- Statistical Mechanics I: Statistical Mechanics of Particles – Free Online Video + Course Materials – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Mehran Kardar, MIT
- Statistical Mechanics II: Statistical Physics of Fields – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Course Info – Mehran Kardar, MIT
- String Theory, Black Holes, and the Laws of Nature (Video) – Free Online Video – Andrew Strominger, Harvard
- String Theory and Holograhic Duality – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Hong Liu, MIT
- String Theory and M Theory – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Leonard Susskind, Stanford
- The Accelerating Universe – Free Online Video – Adam Riess, Johns Hopkins/World Science U
- The Black Hole Information Paradox – Free Online Video – Samir Mathur, Ohio State/ World Science U
- The Character of Physical Law – Free Course Video – Free Online Video – Richard Feynman, Cornell
- The Early Universe – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Free Online Video + Course Info – Alan Guth, MIT
- The Edges of the Universe – Free Online Video – Andrew Strominger, Harvard/World Science U
- The Feynman Lectures on Physics, Vol. 1: Mainly Mechanics, Radiation, and Heat – Text/Web – Richard Feynman, Caltech
- The Mechanical Universe – Free Online Video – Cal Tech
- The Past and Future of Unification – Free Online Video – Robbert Dijkgraaf, Institute for Advanced Studies, Princeton
- Universe or Multiverse – Free Online Video + Course Info – Andrei Linde, Stanford
- Wave Physics – Free Online Video – F. Romanelli (University of Trieste)
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Physics. Also find free physics textbooks in our Free Textbook collection.
Psychology & Neuroscience Courses
- Animal Behavior – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Gerald Schneider, MIT
- Coding and Vision I – Free Online Video – Christof Koch & R. Clay Reid, Allen Institute for Brain Science
- Behavioral Neuroscience Laboratory – Free Online Video – William Grisham, UCLA
- Brain and Behavior (Syllabus) – Free Online Video – Wendy Suzuki, NYU
- Brain Structure and its Origins – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Gerald Schneider, MIT
- Buddhist Psychology – Free iTunes Audio – Eleanor Rosch, UC Berkeley
- Clinical Psychology – Free iTunes Audio – Ann Kring, UC Berkeley
- Cognitive Neuroscience – Free iTunes Video – Richard Ivry, UC Berkeley
- Communication and Conflict in Families and Couples – Free Online Video – Benjamin Karney, UCLA
- Developmental Psychology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Alison Gopnik, UC Berkeley
- Developmental Psychopathology – Free Online Video –Free iTunes Audio – Stephen Hinshaw, UC Berkeley
- Environmental Psychology – Free iTunes Video – Daniel Stokols, UC Irvine
- Discovering Psychology – Free Online Video – Philip Zimbardo, Stanford
- General Psychology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – UC Berkeley, Christopher Gade
- Great Ideas in Psychology (Podcast based on Course) – Free iTunes Audio – Todd Daniel, Missouri State
- Hacking Consciousness: Consciousness, Cognition and the Brain – Free iTunes Video – Michael Heinrich, Stanford
- Health Psychology – Free iTunes iOS Course – Brian Yates, American University
- Health Psychology – Free Video Download – Mirnmoyi Kulkarni, IIT
- How to Think Like a Psychologist – Free iTunes Video – Multiple profs – Stanford
- Human Emotion – Free iTunes Audio – Dacher Keltner, UC Berkeley
- Human Emotion – Free Online Course – June Gruber, Yale
- Human Happiness – Free iTunes Audio – Dacher Keltner, UC Berkeley
- Introduction to Cognitive Psychology – Free iTunes Audio – Victoria Cross, UC Davis
- Introduction to Psychology – Free Online Course – Paul Bloom, Yale
- Introduction to Psychology – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Jeremy Wolfe, MIT
- Introduction to Psychology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – John Gabrieli, MIT
- Introduction to Psychology – Free Web Course – Carnegie Mellon
- Maps of Meaning (2014) – Free Online Video – Jordan Peterson, University of Toronto
- Maps of Meaning (2016) – Free Online Video – Jordan Peterson, University of Toronto
- Maps of Meaning (1996) – Free Online Video – Jordan Peterson, Harvard
- Mindful Meditations – Free Online & iTunes Audio – Diana Winston, UCLA
- Nine Myths About Schizophrenia – Web Video – Richard Bentall, University of Liverpool
- Neural Networks and Biological Modeling – Free Online Video – Wolfram Gerstner, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Neuroscience and Behavior – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio & Course Info – Gerald Schneider, MIT
- Personality and Its Transformations – Free Online Video – More Info – Jordan Peterson, University of Toronto
- Philosophical Issues in Brain Science – Free Online Video – Free Video & Course Info – Pawan Sinha and Alex Byrne, MIT
- Positive Psychology – Free Online Video – Tal Ben-Shahar, Harvard University
- Principles of Human Development – Free iTunes Video – Jim Meyer, Missouri State
- Psychology Fundamentals – Free Online Video – Course Info – Mark Steyvers, UC-Irvine
- Psychology and Economics – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Daniel Acland, UC Berkeley
- Psychology and Religion – Free Online Video – Jordan Peterson, University of Toronto
- Psychology of Perception – Free iTunes Video – University of Wisconsin
- Research and Data Analysis in Psychology – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Frederic Theunissen, UC Berkeley
- Scientific Approaches to Consciousness – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Video – John F. Kihlstrom, UC Berkeley
- Sensory Systems – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – Course Info – Peter Schiller, MIT
- Social Cognition – Free Online Video – Free iTunes Video – John F. Kihlstrom, UC Berkeley
- Social Psychology: Self and Society – Free iTunes Audio – Robb Willer, UC Berkeley
- The Biology of Consciousness – Free Online Video – Christof Koch, CalTech/World Science U
- The New Psychology of Depression – Free iTunes Audio – Free Online Audio – Mark Williams and Danny Penman, Oxford
- The Psychology, Biology and Politics of Food – Free Online Video & Course Materials – Professor Kelly D. Brownell, Yale
- The World of Abnormal Psychology – Free Online Video – Philip Zimbardo, Stanford
- Theory and Practice of Meditation – Free iTunes Audio – Americ Azevedo, UC Berkeley
Bookmark our collection of free online courses in Psychology.
Public Health Courses
- Epidemiology and Control of Infectious Diseases – Free Online Video – Professor Tomas Aragon, UC Berkeley
- Ethical Challenges in Public Health Interventions: Catastrophic and Routine – Free Online Video – Professor Harvey Kayman, UC Berkeley
- Public Health Statistics – Free iTunes Video – Free Online Video – Alan Hubbard, UC Berkeley
- Theories and Biological Basis of Substance Abuse & Addiction – Free iTunes Video – Audrey Begun, Ohio State
This page has been referenced in The Chronicle of Higher Education, The New York Times, the AARP Bulletin, US News and World Report, and beyond.